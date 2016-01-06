The Wedding Dress Guide for Every Kind of Bride

We're in the midst of engagement season (it unofficially starts on Thanksgiving and ends Valentine's Day), and for those whose beaux already put a ring on it, then that means the hunt for the dress is on—along with bridezilla-level stress. But don't start hyperventilating yet.
Enter our definitive wedding dress guide to help you in your search. We sifted through thousands of styles and painstakingly hand-picked each dress that reflect every kind of personality out there. For the more traditional, we found a classic strapless ball gown that would make any bride feel like a princess on her big day. Not into that? We plucked modern shifts and pretty jumpsuits that would work for a chic City Hall ceremony.
From bohemian-chic to the minimalist, we found the perfect dress for every kind of bride. Pop some bubbly and scroll through to say yes to your dress.
RELATED: Our Favorite Fall 2016 Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week
-
1. Bridal Style: Old Hollywood Glam
You want: A slinky, skin-skimming gown with intricate beadwork that evokes romance and glamour.
Shop the dress: BHLDN, $2,000; bhldn.com
-
2. Bridal Style: Romantic + Modern
You want: Clean, crisp lines with a sweet twist that doesn't skew girly.
Shop the dress: J. Mendel, $5,200; shopbop.com
-
3. Bridal Style: Romantic + Ethereal
You want: People to mistake you for an angel. Ribbon embroidery and frothy layers of tulle will do the trick.
Shop the dress: Naeem Khan, $7,995; nordstrom.com
-
4. Bridal Style: Girly
You want: The works—cascading ruffles, ribbons, a shirred bodice. The sweeter, the better.
Shop the dress: Watters, $3,035; nordstrom.com
-
5. Bridal Style: Sexy
You want: A mermaid gown that hugs (aka celebrates) your curves, complete with a deep open back. BAM!
Shop the dress: Katie May, $1,650; shopbop.com
-
6. Bridal Style: Fun and Flirty (For City Hall)
You want: An easy shift with a special finish (like playful tiered bell sleeves) for a chic, no-fuss City Hall ceremony.
Shop the dress: Houghton, $2,150; houghtonnyc.com
-
7. Bridal Style: Trendy + Glam (For City Hall)
You want: A shorter dress that's as intricate as a gown (that could work for City Hall or the reception)—we're talking about sheer illusion straps, lace, beaded accents, and ostrich feather-trimmed skirt.
Shop the dress: Marchesa, $3,995; shopbop.com
-
8. Bridal Style: Unconventional
You want: Anything that's not a dress, but something that's just as pretty.
Shop the jumpsuit: Monique Lhuillier, $1,990; shopbop.com
-
9. Bridal Style: Cool-Girl Modern + Minimalist
You want: Absolutely zero frills—a clean, crisp number that is futuristic in spirit.
Shop the dress: Alexander Wang, $1,150; shopbop.com
-
10. Bridal Style: Traditional Princess
You want: The dress of your girlhood dreams—a strapless gown with a full ball gown skirt.
Shop the dress: Reem Acra, $4,995; shopbop.com
-
11. Bridal Style: Classic Elegance
You want: A timeless look—sweet, subtle, and something Kate Middleton would wear.
Shop the dress: Oscar de la Renta, $10,990; oscardelarenta.com
-
12. Bridal Style: Minimalist + Conservative
You want: A modern, frills-free silhouette that's chic in its simplicity.
Shop the dress: J. Crew, $460 (originally $650); jcrew.com
-
13. Bridal Style: Trendy + Modern
You want: A fresh take on a minimalist design. In other words, this sleek crop top and matching ball gown skirt.
Shop the set: Stone Fox Bride, $3,750; stonefoxbride.com
-
14. Bridal Style: Bohemian
You want: To show off your free-spirited side with an effortless robe dress. Shoes optional.
Shop the dress: Stone Fox Bride, $6,800; stonefoxbride.com
-
15. Bridal Style: Beachy
You want: A carefree design that will pair perfectly with saying vows at sunset on the beach.
Shop the dress: Grace Loves Lace, $849; graceloveslace.au
-
16. Bridal Style: Modern Princess
You want: The fit-and-flared ball gown that you've always dreamed of, but with a modern spin. This number with its sleek halter top and full tulle skirt has the best of both.
Shop the dress: White by Vera Wang, $1,398; davidsbridal.com