The Wedding Dress Guide for Every Kind of Bride

We're in the midst of engagement season (it unofficially starts on Thanksgiving and ends Valentine's Day), and for those whose beaux already put a ring on it, then that means the hunt for the dress is on—along with bridezilla-level stress. But don't start hyperventilating yet.

Enter our definitive wedding dress guide to help you in your search. We sifted through thousands of styles and painstakingly hand-picked each dress that reflect every kind of personality out there. For the more traditional, we found a classic strapless ball gown that would make any bride feel like a princess on her big day. Not into that? We plucked modern shifts and pretty jumpsuits that would work for a chic City Hall ceremony.

From bohemian-chic to the minimalist, we found the perfect dress for every kind of bride. Pop some bubbly and scroll through to say yes to your dress.

