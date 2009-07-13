Summer is time to wrap on the sarong, one of the world's most flattering and versatile garments and particularly popular this season. It's also an item that is, by definition, brightly colored. So have fun with it; knot it around your waist for a pool-side cover up, or over black tights for funky day look. Pair a sophisticated print with heels and a miniature jacket for a night at the club. Wash tip: Many imported sarongs are batik, which means the material is hand-painted and especially delicate. Wash batik material in cool water, soaking first along with a tablespoon of table salt to help set the color. Wring out gently and air dry flat.GET MORE INFO