Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
We Love Michelle Obama's Rainbow Wardrobe!
1. Michelle Obama's Colorful Style!Our First Lady has no fear when it comes to the color wheel! Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet-she has worn them all in her trademark self-assured style.
2. Red
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
Pow! This is one First Lady who will never fade into the background, as she proved on election night in scarlet Narciso Rodriguez (center). Patriotic, bold and (dare we say?) sexy, it's the perfect complement to Mrs. Obama's White House role.
3. Orange
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
This hue is as warm and bright as the First Lady herself! Whether greeting dignitaries or dropping by the Met, Mrs. Obama projects her personality in glowing shades of saffron and tangerine.
4. Yellow
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
The Obamas are all about hope, even when facing difficult times. The First Lady's love of lemon (left), canary (center) and mustard (right) symbolize the sunny optimism the country craves!
5. Green
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
Bright shades of green vibrate onscreen, thanks to their skin tone-enhancing superpowers. The First Lady makes sure she gets the best take in gorgeous tones of kelly green (center) and jade (left). You're welcome, photographers!
6. Blue
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
At 45, Michelle Obama was the youngest First Lady to enter the White House since Jacqueline Kennedy, so it's only fitting that she would have a fresh take on a politician's go-to color. Her secret? Instead of choosing neutral shades of navy and slate, she selects pieces in eye-popping cobalt hues.
7. Indigo
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
Mrs. Obama loves classics with a twist and Inky indigo is the ultimate complexion-enhancing alternative to basic black. The First Lady sported an all-plum look at a political luncheon (center) and even put together a range of the shade for a casual cardigan-topped gardening look (right).
8. Violet
WHY IT WORKS FOR HER
Feminine and strong, violet is the perfect shade to show off Mrs. Obama's ultra-fit shape. Who can forget her workout-inspiring campaign entrance in a sleeveless Mario Pinto sheath (center) or her ultra-glamorous appearance in Peter Sorenen at this year's Kennedy Center Honors (left)?
