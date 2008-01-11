Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Watches
1. Betteridge Watch
"I got this for doing Get Smart. I don't wear jewelry-this is it."
- Steve Carell
Betteridge St. Christopher stainless-steel watch with crocodile strap, $2,800; 203-869-0124.
2. IWC Aquatimer
"I wanted something that stood out yet isn't so common. That's why I love this watch."
- Scott Foley
IWC Aquatimer Chrono-Automatic stainless-steel watch, $5,500; iwc.com for stores.
3. Audemars Piguet Watch
"It's a limited series, made from space-age alloy with a titanium bezel."
- Pharrell Williams
Limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept, price upon request; 888-214-6858.
4. Audemars Piguet Watch
"It's the only jewelry a man can wear besides a wedding ring."
- Patrick Dempsey
Audemars Piguet Classic Collection, audemarspiguet.com for stores.
5. Franck Muller Watch
"Big Daddy Kane and the Fat Boys were from my neighborhood, so there was no avoiding going through [a bling stage] in the eighties. But now I just wear a good watch."
- Chris Rock
Franck Muller, $6,300; watchconnection.com for stores.
6. Maurice Lacroix Watch
"This limited-edition piece is made of parts produced solely by Lacroix."
- Don Cheadle
Le Chronographe, 18kt gold with crocodile-leather band, Maurice Lacroix, $24,800; 800-794-7736.
7. Ritmo Mundo Watch
"This is a great piece-really cool. I have several."
- Jeremy Piven
Ritmo Mundo Gran Data, $1,400; ritmomundo.com for stores.
8. Citizen Watch
"This watch is cool; it's got two alarms and a perpetual date, and it's powered by the sun."
- Kyle Chandler
Citizen Eco-Drive Calibre 9000, $291; watchzworld.com.
