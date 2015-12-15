7 Can't-Live-Without Wardrobe Refreshers to Buy On Sale Right Now

Sales are still going strong, and if you're looking to add a few new pieces to your closet, now is the time to do it. Whether you're looking for a fresh white t-shirt or a killer party dress, we've edited down the best of the best. Ahead, 7 wardrobe essentials that will breathe new life into your wardrobe.
1. A wear-anywhere dress
Pick up a style that can be worn to the office and cocktail hour.
Totême, $230 (originally $460); net-a-porter.com
2. a sleek statement shoe
Invest in a shoe that is as whimsical as it is sophisticated.
J. Crew, $225 (originally $265); jcrew.com
3. A cool white tee
Restock your batch of white tees with a soft, oversize style.
H&M, $15 (originally $25); hm.com
4. A new lace-up bootie
Step up your game in a pair of sexy ankle booties.
Schutz, $182 (originally $260); shopbop.com
5. A pretty pastel bag
A powder pink crossbody bag will add polish to any look.
3.1 Phillip Lim, $522 (originally $745); net-a-porter.com
6. A killer party dress
Be the best dressed guest at any party with this sequined number.
Tibi, $375 (originally $750); tibi.com
7. A warm coat
Update your coat collection with a faux-fur hooded jacket.
Mango, $100 (originally $150); mango.com