RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Violet Chachki Models for the New Playful Promises Lingerie Campaign

OK, if you're a fan of the TV show RuPaul's Drag Race like we are, you're about to be ecstatic! Season 7 winner, Violet Chachki, is the face of the new Playful Promises ad campaign. Not only that, history is being made, as Chachki is the first drag queen to model women's lingerie for a campaign. Yasssss!

The London-based brand tapped Chachki for their new "Bettie Page" inspired collection, and it is everything! Think of about everything we know about the 1950's pin-up model, and it's like Playful Promises bottled it up, tapped into Page's DNA, and curated this beautiful collection.

Expect cone bras, high-waisted briefs, garter belts, and other cheeky intimates created in luxe satins, lace, and mesh. The color story is also perfect for the holiday season as red and green are both prominent throughout. Pieces start at just $27 and are available in S-XL with bras going up to an F cup!

Scroll down to check out a few gorgeous images from the campaign, then head to playfulpromises.com to shop the full collection.