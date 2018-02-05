12 Vintage Inspired Bags (That Don't Smell Like Mothballs)

We love vintage shopping. But finding the perfect fit, the item that's not damaged, or the one thing in the store that doesn't smell like your freshman dorm room? That can be a challenge. Thankfully, we see that designers are consistently inspired by ready-to-wear and accessories from the past, especially when it comes to handbags. Here, our favorite vintage-inspired bags. Because we don't want to always have to rummage through piles either.
1. Velvet Crystal Clutch Bag
This beaded velvet bag is the perfect mix of throwback and modern. The material and metal clip closure remind us of backs from the '20s, but the chain straps make it feel updated and modern.
Mango | $40 (Originally $80)
2. Tassel Trimmed Satin Pouch
This old-school looking pouch gets an update with the brightest of reds.
Attico | $222
3. Mirrored Mosaic Clutch
Deco anyone? This mirrored mosaic hard case clutch is perfect with an all-black outfit.
Vince Camuto | $198
4. Small Satin Tote
No one does vintage quite like the Olsen's.
The Row | $990
5. Black Box Bag
Leather box bags are a street style star staple. And we have found one that won't cost you an arm and a leg.
The Daily Edited | $280
6. Silk Jacquard Shopper Tote
Hayward's signature tote gets a chic vintage twist with it's jacquard print.
Hayward | $790
7. Square CompactYou may not be able to carry much with this clutch, but you will definitely be the chicest in the room.
Hunting Season | $1,295
8. Two Toned Leather Shoulder BagThe brown and tan leather combined with the gold hardware make this scream vintage. The bag, called the "Phoebe" is inspired by spiral notebooks (another thing that's sort of vintage).
Danse Lente | $455
9. Velvet Bag with Embellished Tassel
This tassel embellishment is a piece of jewelry on it's own.
Lanvin | $1,250
10. Red Top Handle Bag
We love the belt detailing and flap closure on this delightful, red BOYY bag.
BOYY | $1,185
11. Black Feather Bag
Feathers. Beads. This hand-embroidered bag is made in India and is as cool with a black tie gown as it is with jeans and a tee.
Sachin & Babi | $495
12. Black Raffia Crossbody BagJane Birkin wore raffia with faux fur, so why can't we wear raffia with faux fur?
Zara | $46