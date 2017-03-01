Vince's Colorful New Campaign Will Have You Scrolling for Hours

Vince is about to take over your Instagram feed, one piece of the color wheel at a time. With the help of 13 creative directors, bloggers, and social media influencers, the brand is launching a new social media campaign called #IlluminateColor.

"Each influencer will be assigned a color from the Vince Spring 2017 collection (violet, posey, sage, basil, fossil, etc.) and asked to create custom, exclusive content (shop-able) for Vince," the brand shared exclusively with InStyle. "After a few weeks, and with the help of Vince brand content dispersed throughout, our Instagram feed will look like a wheel of color with really unique dimension."

The campaign will feature influencers such as professional photographer Alice Gao, creative consultant Mija Flatau, art director Devan Anderson, and creative director Madelynn Furlong.

To kick off the colorful campaign, Vince tapped fashion and lifestyle blogger Taylr Anne for the color fig, followed by blogger and photographer Olja Ryzevski for light blue. Check out their stunning images below.