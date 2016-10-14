Fitbit Gets the Coolest Upgrade, Thanks to Vera Wang

On one hand, designer Vera Wang is the creator behind the most beautiful wedding dresses you can imagine—the stuff of girlhood dreams. On the other, she's the maker of cool, with ready-to-wear collections that are at once dark and brooding, and unapologetically tough in both attitude (remember her "You bug me" tee?) and at times, wearability (think: outsized proportions and excessively long sleeves).

In her latest design venture, Wang has taken that toughness and funneled that into a new category: fitness trackers. She has partnered with Fitbit to launch three wristbands that bring the cool-girl edge to the step-and-sleep-monitoring device (specifically, the Alta tracker). Wang has replaced Fitbit's standard rubber band with chunky silver chains on one, studded double-wrap leather on another, and a third that incorporates elements from both: silver links and black leather.

The best part? The Simply Vera Vera Wang x Fitbit bands are available starting today for $80 each at kohls.com (the Fitbit Alta tracker is sold separately). Keep scrolling to see and shop her new designs.

RELATED: Public School and Fitbit Collaborate on New Designs

Courtesy

Simply Vera Vera Wang x Fitbit silver chain, $80; kohls.com

Courtesy

Simply Vera Vera Wang x Fitbit leather bracelet, $80; kohls.com

Courtesy

Simply Vera Vera Wang x Fitbit silver-and-leather bracelet, $80; kohls.com