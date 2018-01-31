7 Valentine’s Day Lingerie Pieces for Curvy Girls

Face the facts: lingerie can often times be incredibly size exclusive. So as we approach February 14th, it's important to make sure there's options for everybody , no matter what shape or size your beautiful body may be. Whether you'll be watching a rom com with your friends on your couch or surprising your S.O. in something lacy, here are the best lingerie pieces for curvy girls.
1. Lace Handkerchief Robe
We love the juxtaposition of the opaque black satin against the delicate lace on this robe.
$65
2. Carlota Curve Underwire Basque Corset
This mesh corset lifts, sculpts and supports. And yes, you can wear it with jeans as a bodysuit.
$105
3. Simply Be Black Tassle Thong and Bra
For the adventurous lingerie wearer...
from $17
4. Cross-Dyed Lace No-Wire Bodysuit
We can always count on Lane Bryant's exclusive Cacique collection to make figure-flattering pieces for women of all shapes and sizes. This bodysuit is no exception.
$55
5. Satin Chemise With Lace Trim And Robe SetPick a color, any color. This classic, satin slip comes in six colorways, including a deep, rose red.
$45
6. Ashley Graham Lace and Striped Diva Babydoll Nightdress
Who better to design lingerie than Ashley Graham? This baby doll shape and perfect pink shade make the perfect Valentine's evening look.
$98
7. Mahogany Plus
from $20