Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
1. Chanel Lambskin Bag
-
2. Thornwillow Gift BoxA letterpress book of poet laureate Mark Strand's Candy and 20 letterpress note cards.
$95; at thornwillow.com
-
3. Staub Cast-Iron CocottePretty enough to present at the table.
$99; at cookswarehouse.com
-
4. Kilian Collection ScentsEight guy or girl fragrances with a cult following, in the perfect size.
$140 for a set; at saks.com
-
5. Hanky Panky Thong BouquetAn unexpected presentation of the line's signature lace undies.
$160; at HankyPanky.com
-
6. YSL Charm BraceletComplete with a heart-shaped shell that's as romantic as a stroll on the beach.
$995; visit ysl.com for boutiques
-
7. Tory Burch Ella ToteA spacious tote to carry your heart along with her wallet.
$195; at toryburch.com
-
8. 3.1 Phillip Lim Bra and BriefsSoft pink and polka dots make a perfect match.
$75 each; at net-a-porter.com
-
9. DKNY Leather PurseThe crocodile effect adds a luxe touch.
$65; at net-a-porter.com
-
10. David Yurman Initial NecklaceSpell out your love with these precious pendants.
$595; at davidyurman.com
-
11. Burberry Heart-Print WellingtonsBrave the storms together in heart-stained boots.
$195; at net-a-porter.com
-
12. Conscious Jewelry Rose Quartz EarringsBecause love can be as simple and sweet as these earrings.
$96; at vivre.com
-
13. Stella McCartney StellaNUDE Linen MistSpray alone or on top of a bed of roses.
$59; at sephora.com
-
14. Space NK Charcoal Rose CandleFill the room with the sexy smell of black roses.
$60; at spacenk.com
-
15. Smythson Leather NotebookA purse-size notebook with a warm reminder on the cover.
$50; at smythson.com
-
16. Uniform Wares WatchA colorful timepiece to keep him punctual for every date.
$145; at uniformwares.com
-
17. Alford & Hoff CologneAn irresistibly woodsy, oriental scent.
$125; at neimanmarcus.com
-
18. Buenos Aires: Paris CD and 2006 Catena Alta malbecA great tango CD and a critically acclaimed malbec to channel sexy Argentina.
CD, $14; at amazon.com
Wine, $50; at whwc.com
-
19. All-Clad Stainless Steel and Ceramic Fondue SetOne of the great culinary excuses to be cozy.
$150; at bloomingdales.com
-
20. Bell Alarm ClockJust in time for a red hot romance.
$65; at momastore.org
-
21. Nexus One PhoneA touchscreen marvel with a Web browser that'll impress your techie love.
$179 with T-Mobile contract; at google.com
-
22. Ksubi Burning Heart T-ShirtA fiery fashion statement.
$100; at topman.com
-
23. Gucci Red Heart Silk TieOne knot he'll surely tie.
$144; at bluefly.com
-
24. Amazon Kindle with M-Edge CoverKeep his literary heroes all in one place.
Amazon Kindle, $259; at amazon.com
M-Edge Kindle cover, $55.99; at amazon.com
-
25. PLAY Comme des Garcons SneakerShoes for the man who always puts his best foot forward.
$100; at odinnyc.com
-
26. Diana F + Mr. Pink CameraPhotography buffs will fall in love with the retro casing and vintage-style photos.
$105; at lomography.com
-
27. Marc by Marc Jacobs Mirror Heart PurseHearts can't help but flutter for affordable Marc Jacobs.
$35; visit marcjacobs.com for stores
-
28. Armani Dolci Chocolate BoxDesigner chocolates that are as stylish as they are delicious.
$35 for a box of 16; call 212-339-5950 to order
-
29. Sex and the City Love MugA cup that puts Miranda's law school mug to shame.
$12.99; at store.hbo.com
-
30. NARS Orgasm IlluminatorThe aptly named complexion enhancer lights her skin from within.
$29; at sephora.com
-
31. Rimmel Kiss & Stay LipglossBold color that stays on after a night of smooching.
$7.99; visit target.com for stores
-
32. Anthony Logistics Sun(Safe) KitProtect his lovable skin with a spray, stick and cream kit in SPF 15.
$35; at anthony.com
-
33. Be Digital Pocket PixThe compact screen holds up to 180 memorable moments and poses.
$29.99; at brookstone.com
-
34. Aeropostale Heart BoxersFor guys who'll wear your heart on their briefs
$7.99 each; at aeropostale.com
-
35. Demeter 'Be My Valentine' PerfumeA fruity scented reminder to keep the romance going after Valentine's Day.
$20; at sephora.com
-
36. Old Navy Heart Pajama PantsCozy pajama pants that are perfect for a late-night snuggle.
$16.50; at oldnavy.com
-
37. House of Harlow Rose Gold RingA chic band that won't break the bank.
$32; at chickdowntown.com
-
38. Williams-Sonoma Heart MacaronsSweet goodies for your sweetie.
$29; at williams-sonoma.com
-
39. Gap Baseball HenleyWrap your arms around this soft cotton henley.
$29.50; at gap.com
-
40. Brooks Brothers Bow TieA proper bow tie for your dapper dude.
$45; at brooksbrothers.com
-
41. Betsey Johnson Rhinestone StudsPink rhinestones give these earrings a girly glow.
$35; at betseyjohnson.com
-
42. Sonia Rykiel for H&M RobePerfect after a sexy bubble bath.
$14; visit hm.com for stores
-
43. Fred Flare Risky Business SunglassesBright red frames for that certain cool guy or girl.
$11; at fredflare.com
1 of 43
Chanel Lambskin Bag
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM