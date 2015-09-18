Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Uzo Aduba's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
-
1. In Pamella Roland, 2015
The actress looked sultry in a draped silk strapless dress worn to an L.A. party.
-
2. In Zac Posen, 2015
For the NAACP Awards, Aduba stunned in a taffeta pink gown with a train.
-
3. In Dee Hutton, 2015
Never one to shy away from color, the actress donned a yellow and emerald colorblock dress for Netflix's "Orangecon" fan event in New York.
-
4. In Bibhu Mohapatra, 2015
At a Paley Center for Media event, the star dressed up in an elegant black and white gown with a vine print.
-
5. In Angel Sanchez, 2015
Neon can be tough to pull off, but Aduba looked utterly polished in her textured design at the SAG Awards.
-
6. In a Blue Beaded Gown, 2014
For the TIME 100 Gala, Aduba looked gorgeous in a strapless dress adorned with blue floral beading.
-
7. In Christian Siriano, 2014
Aduba had a major moment on the Emmys red carpet wearing a breathtaking red gown featuring a ruffled, cascading train.
-
8. In Costume National, 2014
She went simpler at the Creative Emmy Awards, opting for a flattering white V-neck dress.
-
9. In a One-Shoulder Dress, 2014
Aduba struck a confident pose at a Golden Globes afterparty wearing a black and gold printed dress with an empire waist.
