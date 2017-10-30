4 Major Undergarment Myths Debunked

Lingerie and undergarments are some of the most daunting pieces to buy. First of all, there's finding a brand that offers the support and coverage for your personal needs, then trying to figure out what price is deemed fair for a piece that most people don't even get to see, and then there's the dreaded sizing (we all know that most women are wearing the wrong size).
Even with all of that, we still have the rumors and tales floating around, like, "Get a larger cup size!" or, "Invest in a white bra. It's a classic that looks great under clothes!" Well, we've tapped Sanaz McCartney, brand director of ITEM m6, and Ra'el Cohen, head of design at ThirdLove, to give us insight on some of the biggest myths out there. And while we're at it, we also have suggestions for great pieces that will work beautifully in your wardrobe (like the shaper dress from Yummie, above). Scroll through for the lowdown on four major undergarment myths.
-
1. FACT OR MYTH: White Bras Go Undetected Under Clothing
"Out of all of the bra colors, white is actually the one that shows underneath most tops—especially white T-shirts or blouses. The best way to keep your bra hidden underneath any colored top is to invest a bra color that matches or compliments your skin tone. Try one from our New Nakeds Collection (above). A bra that blends in nicely with your skin tone is a surefire way to ensure it will stay hidden underneath even the thinnest of blouses." — Ra'el Cohen, head of design at ThirdLove.
$68
-
2. FACT OR MYTH: YOUR BRA SIZE DOESN'T FLUCTUATE
"It’s a myth that your bra size is your bra size for life. On average, your bra size actually changes six times throughout your life! The key to finding the perfect fit is knowing that your bra size will change at different milestones—like when you gain or lose weight, or have a baby—and knowing how to deal with those changes. Try getting a bra fitting every couple of years, or anytime your body changes, so you can be sure you’re wearing the correct size and style." — Ra'el Cohen, head of design at ThirdLove.
$67
-
3. FACT OR MYTH: Shapewear is Only For Curvy Women
"The number one selling size in the ITEM m6 shape category is actually a small. Shapewear is about each individual. And for us, our background is in beauty and wellness, so we want to ensure that our customer not only looks amazing, but feels amazing as well, regardless of dress size." — Sanaz McCartney, brand director of ITEM m6.
$88
-
4. FACT OR MYTH: You Should Go Down a Size in Shapewear
"No, don’t go smaller! The idea behind shapewear is compression, you want to define and support the silhouette, not constrict. Think of these products as foundation pieces that can comfortably be worn every day." — Sanaz McCartney, brand director of ITEM m6.
$88