8 Instances That Prove Underboob Might Be the New Sideboob

There hasn't really been an "underboob moment" in years, not since Christina Aguilera famously wore her barely there "halter" at the 2002 VMAs. Interestingly enough, the first time I picked up on the possibility that this might be a thing again was also at the VMAs, 14 years later. Halsey was on stage with The Chainsmokers in perhaps the teeniest crop top ever—cropped so short, her bottom boob cleavage (bleavage?) was completely exposed. "Oh god, is underboob having a moment?" I wondered incredulously. Clearly, it was still on my mind, because I brought it up to stylist Monica Rose (aka Kardashian-Jenner-Hadid's main girl) when I chatted with her a couple of days later. What did she think of it? And, more importantly, was this a do or a don't?
"If you have the right breast size to pull it off, then why not? That's what's so fun about fashion—you can express your individuality and just go with it," Rose says. "And since it's a performance, it's fine. Most people try to start controversy at music shows, but no one's going to be going to the grocery store with underboob showing."
Perhaps I was making something out of nothing. But soon after, Lady Gaga was snapped with her bleavage out, and then there were several instances of it during Fashion Month: an abbreviated Yeezy Season 4 knit modeled on Teyana Taylor (who also wore a similar version in Kanye West's "Fade" music video) and a hot-pink cut-out top at Fendi modeled by Binx Walton. The mountain of sartorial evidence made it impossible to ignore: The underboob phenom is real, and it's happening. From Kendall Jenner's declaration for her love of underboobage to Chiara Ferragni's cropped Prada top, scroll through to see 8 moments that prove underboob might just be the new sideboob.
1. Bella Hadid
A mild version: A tasteful shadow of underboob.
2. Teyana Taylor
First underboob sighting on the runway: Teyana Taylor in a very abbreviated Yeezy knit—reminiscent of the one she wore in Kanye West's "Fade" music video.
3. Halsey
Halsey performed "Closer" with The Chainsmokers at the 2016 MTV VMAs in a teeny glittery crop top that revealed an equally teeny glimpse of underboob.
4. Lady Gaga
Who needs coverage when you're Mother Monster? Lady Gaga slipped into a silvery crop top, the shortest denim cut-offs, and not much else.
5. Chiara Ferragni
Not even the street-style set is immune to the underboob phenom. Chiara hit the fashion week shows in Milan with a striped Prada crop top on and her bleavage out.
6. Binx Walton at Fendi
The underboob as a major trend for spring 2017? All signs on the Fendi runway point to yes.
7. Kendall Jenner
"Underboob is my ting [sic]," the model had snapped. Clearly.
8. Kylie Jenner
This underboob-revealing Yeezy set didn't make the cut during Kylie's front-row outfit fittings, but it's forever immortalized, thanks to social media.
9. Kylie Jenner (Again)
We'd be remiss if we didn't include Kylie's major underboob moment that happened at the beginning of summer. Kylie, the ultimate trendsetter? Perhaps.