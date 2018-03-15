10 Under $100 Must-Haves For Spring

Shopping for spring can be super exciting. Who can resist shedding those bulky winter layers and starting fresh with a wardrobe of new dresses, lightweight jackets and open-toed shoes? On the other hand, the thought of paying for all those new pieces you're coveting? Not as exciting. Thankfully, there is no reason to skimp on style and max out your credit card. We've round up the 10 key pieces you need this season, all under $100. Go crazy! These cheap thrills are sure to satisfy your trend driven needs without the nagging next morning buyer's remorse.
VIDEO: Right Now: Opening Ceremony Fashion Show at Disneyland
Shop the 10 items below.
-
1. FLORAL MODESTY DRESS
A long sleeve maxi dress is the perfect transitional piece that can be paired with knee high boots in early spring and swapped out for lace-up sandals during summer.
H&M | $70
-
2. MACRAMÉ SANDAL
Look for woven details to update your sandal game this season. We especially love a fresh white color!
Target | $35
-
3. WRAP TOP
Go for bold with this darling wrap top that was made to be paired with your favorite blue jeans.
Madewell | $70
-
4. FLORAL STATEMENT EARRING
Update your statement earrings for spring with a romantic floral inspired version that can be worn for day or night.
J. Crew | $65
-
5. CARGO PANTS
The utilitarian trend is always a spring go-to. Try a cargo pant with a modern silhouette like this wide leg version for extra style point.
& Other Stories | $85
-
6. HYBRID STRAW BAG
Look for a purse that combines both basket weave and structured for a new take on the straw bag trend.
Sole Society | $70
-
7. LINEN DRESS
Who says linen can't be sexy? The cheeky mini dress is sure to get you in the mood for warmer weather instantly.
Topshop | $60
-
8. TAILORED SHORT
A fitted short at an appropriate office length is a must-have in our book.
Mango | $60
-
9. OVERSIZED CAT EYE SUNGLASSES
Sick of the tiny sunglasses trend? Go for big this season with a take on the cat eye.
Le Specs | $59
-
10. UPDATED TRENCH
The best way to combat April showers is with a pastel hued trench coat.
$99 (originally $140)