Under $100 Lou & Grey Must-Haves for Your Next Vacation

Searching for chic yet affordable travel options for your next summer getaway? We shopped Lou & Grey's latest selections to bring you the perfect pieces to pack for your next adventure. All our picks are easy to wear, won't create bulk in your luggage, and—true to Lou & Grey's signature design esthetic—are extremely comfortable!
Shop our favorite 10 pieces for under $100, below and you'll be stocked with a versatile summer wardrobe to last you through the season.
-
1. THE SHIFT DRESS
A simple choice that will look and feel effortlessly cool on hot summer days for your next journey.
Lou & Grey | $70
-
2. THE EMBROIDERED TANK
Soft cotton and a draped silhouette make this tank a go-to for any warm weather destination.
Lou & Grey | $60
-
3. THE ROMPER
This one-and-done piece hangs effortlessly for a comfy fit that will be great while traveling.
Lou & Grey | $80
-
4. THE CARRYALL BAG
This versatile bag folds flat to conserve luggage space and can be used as a lightweight carry-on to stow souvenirs during your return trip.
Lou & Grey | $78
-
5. THE T-SHIRT WITH A TWIST
This super comfortable t-shirt will be your new favorite airport go-to.
Lou & Grey | $50
-
6. THE TANK DRESS
You'll find that this cute, relaxed option will take you from day to night effortlessly.
Lou & Grey | $80
-
7. THE POP-ON TOP
A breezy top can be oh-so functional when paired with other trip necessities: cut-offs, a swimsuit, or even a full skirt.
Lou & Grey | $60
-
8. THE DRAWSTRING SHORT
A lightweight cotton short will keep you feeling fresh on hot days. Style it over your swimsuit if you're headed to the beach, wear it with a slouchy t-shirt for city walks.
Lou & Grey | $60
-
9. THE MIDI DRESS
A super soft jersey top mixed with a silky, full skirt makes this dress one-of-a-kind and totally versatile.
Lou & Grey | $80
-
10. THE RACERBACK TANK
A simple tank with subtle details is a packing essential for your next getaway.
Lou & Grey | $50