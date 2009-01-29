This season, there are choices: long as a tailcoat, short as a waistcoat, in brights as well as neutrals, belted or buttoned, with or without a blouse. What’s consistent, though, is that shoulders are prominent, lapels defined. They’re not carbon copies of your standard blazer. Nor are they jackets in search of a suit.



Photos: left, Giorgio Armani; right, Louis Vuitton