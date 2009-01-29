Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Un-Classic Jackets
-
1. How to Wear ItThis season, there are choices: long as a tailcoat, short as a waistcoat, in brights as well as neutrals, belted or buttoned, with or without a blouse. What’s consistent, though, is that shoulders are prominent, lapels defined. They’re not carbon copies of your standard blazer. Nor are they jackets in search of a suit.
Photos: left, Giorgio Armani; right, Louis Vuitton
-
2. Brooks BrothersSupima cotton jacket, Brooks Brothers, $248; visit brooksbrothers.com for stores.
-
3. J. CrewCotton sateen jacket, J. Crew, $155; visit jcrew.com for stores.
-
4. Rock & RepublicWool jacket, Rock & Republic, $438; visit revolveclothing.com for stores.
-
5. BB DakotaLinen-cotton jacket, BB Dakota, $90; visit revolveclothing.com for stores.
-
6. Just CavalliSatin jacket, Just Cavalli, $965; Call 212-888-4333.
1 of 6
