Here's What Uma Thurman Thinks of Your Kill Bill Halloween Costume

We predict plenty of Beyonces, Elevens, and Harley Quinns come Halloween, but sprinkled among today's most current pop culture costumes, there's a guarantee that you'll see someone dressed as Uma Thurman. Or rather, Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy from Batman & Robin, as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction, or as The Bride/Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill I and II. In fact, Halloween might as well serve as a restrospective of all of Thurman's most iconic onscreen looks. And here's what she has to say about her many, many doppelgangers:

"I am very proud—I've seen Poison Ivy, Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction with or without the needle—I am the sponsor of many successful Halloween costumes," Thurman says, before facetiously adding: "In fact, I really should’ve gone into the Halloween costume business."

As the woman behind these unforgettable looks, Thurman knows how transformative a costume can be. "It's crucial to me when I'm working because it's an expression of who the character is," she says, calling out the Tarantino films as prime examples, along with her first major role as Cécile de Volanges in the 1988 film Dangerous Liaisons. "It's very much like fashion—when I like a designer, it's because I like the way he or she is expressing their mood, whether it's glamorous, whimsical, or strong."

And we had to ask: What was she planning to dress up for Halloween?

"To me, Halloween is a busman’s holiday. Do you know that expression? It means if you drive a bus, why would you want to get one? I’m just not a Halloween-er, because I'm an actress—I dress up already," she laughs. "And you know what’s great? There are so many different versions of me out there every year anyway, why should I go?"