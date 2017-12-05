The Ultimate Men's Boot Guide for Every Type of Guy in Your Life

You've probably already purchased your winter boots. But don't be selfish. Make sure all of the men in your life are set for the colder weather, too.
If your guy is self-proclaimed street-style star, we've got trendy boots that he'll be excited to unwrap. And for the guys on the other end of the spectrum—you know the ones that need help picking out matching socks—we've rounded up the boots that will help them out in the fashion department, too.
VIDEO: 5 Office Staples Every Man Should Own
So go on and find the perfect pair to give this holiday season. We've got something for every personality in our roundup below.
-
1. HUGO Cult Chelsea Boots
For the guy who likes to stand out, try a pair of boots with spike details.
$295
-
2. UGG Seton Waterproof Chukka Boot
For the guy who wants to wear sweats everyday, give him a pair of boots that are just as cozy.
$200
-
3. Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Ranger Boot
For the guy who never knows what to wear, give him a pair of boots that match just about anything.
$195
-
4. ROCKPORT Wynstin Chelsea Boot
For the guy who needs a little help in the style department, help him nail every outfit with these versatile boots.
$96 ($125)
-
5. SOREL Madson Waterproof Boot
For the guy who loves rugged finishes, give him a pair of boots that have a vintage feel.
$170
-
6. GRENSON Corey Suede Jodhpur Boots
For the guy who appreciates great detail, grab a luxurious pair.
$315
-
7. TED BAKER LONDON 'Camroon 4' Chelsea Boot
For the guy who loves to dress up, make him feel special with a pair of polished boots.
$250
-
8. KINGSMAN + Hunter Balmoral Rubber Wellington Boots
For the guy who prepares for everything, make sure he's ready to face bad weather in style.
$195
-
9. Buscemi Lace-Up Leather Site Boot
For the guy who knows fashion, give him these luxury boots while they are on sale.
$562 (Originally $1,250)
-
10. THE RAIL Brysen Chelsea Boot
For the guy who takes good care of his shoes, treat him to these light-gray boots.
$88 (Originally $110)
-
11. Clarks Leather Desert Boots
For the guy who needs a good weekend shoe, hook him up with this casual yet polished design.
$130
-
12. Alfani Men's Jayce Textured Chelsea Boots
For the guy who likes getting dressed up, get him a design that always impresses.
$90 (Originally $100)
-
13. FLORSHEIM 'Indie' Cap Toe Boot
For the guy who always needs a foot massage, help him out with a pair of boots that include comfort technology.
$117 (Originally $175)
-
14. RED WING 1907 Classic Moc Boot
For the guy who likes to be seen, let him turn heads in these trendy men's boots.
$280
-
15. Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Design 30305
For the guy who loves wearing the same pair of shoes with everything, these will be his new faves.
$50 (Originally $75)
-
16. TIMBERLAND 'Six Inch Classic Boots - Premium' Boot
For the guy obsessed with black, give him a pair of dark boots to add to his collection.
$190
-
17. J&M 1850 'Karnes' Brogue Cap Toe Boot
For the guy who has an eye for fashion, give him a pair of boots with mixed fabrics.
$147 (Originally $198)
-
18. DR. MARTENS '1460' Boot
For the guy who loves fashion trends, give him a pair of celebrity-approved boots.
$135
-
19. STEVE MADDEN 'Harken' Leather Chukka Boot
For the guy who never has anything to wear when it's time to dress up, grab him a pair of boots that will get the job done.
$56 (Originally $90)