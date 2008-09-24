Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
TV's Leading Ladies in Their Signature Looks
-
1. Starter Wife
In the second installment of this series, we continue to follow the evolution of Molly Kagan as a new divorcee. The mother of one lives in Malibu and still mingles with her socialite, well-to-do friends and of course she still dresses the part of wealthy wife (even though now she's neither wealthy or a wife). In a scene from the third episode, Molly wears a Theory turtleneck, Chanel muffler and Mukluk boots. So L.A.? Tune in to see.
Starter Wife airs on USA on Fridays at 9 p.m., starting October 10
-
2. Starter Wife
Like mother, like daughter. Molly wears a Burberry trench, Alexis Bittar earrings, Gucci pumps (one of her show staples) and carries a Romanek bag. Keep an eye on her bag collection throughout the series-it's to die for! Seven-year-old Jaden wears a pink trench by Troi Zenfants, a skirt by Oilily and also carries a Romanek bag. The show's costume designer, Agata Maskiewics, acknowledges what a brand-lover Molly is. "She would frequent Barneys, Neiman Marcus and Saks. Their selection is vast, plus all of the major stores have websites, and that is incredibly helpful for the girl on the go!"
-
3. Starter Wife
Determined to get into a friend's apartment, Molly sneaks into the elevator. She wears a turtleneck and skirt by Ralph Lauren, a necklace by Kara Ross, bracelets by Lauren Wolf, Moschino shoes and carries a Lambertson Truex bag. "Accessories play a huge role in her wardrobe," says Agata Maskiewics. "As always, fall is all about layering and I love to add to that by layering jewelry as well. You can spruce up any piece in your closet by adding phenomenal jewelry."
-
4. Starter Wife
Molly attempts to take control of her new life by finding a career (as a writer?) and a new man. In this scene from episode five, she wears a Ralph Lauren blouse, a Betsey Johnson belt over a skirt that was created on-set, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Tory Burch purse.
-
5. Starter Wife
Molly wears a top and pants by Tahari, an Yves Saint Laurent belt and jewelry by Rosena Sammi. "Molly definitely undergoes a style change," says Agata Maskiewics. "While she remains incredibly fashionable, her style is bolder as she explores her new found freedom as a starter wife."
-
6. Mad MenThis year's big Emmy winner, Mad Men, has set off a trend in the fashion world as we're seeing nods to early '60s style from designers like Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg and Thakoon. Here, January Jones as the perfectly coifed Betty Draper wears a silk butterfly print blouse from the Vintage Textile Show (in Burbank, CA) and a skirt from Palace Costume.
Take a house tour with Mad Men?s Bryan Batt
-
7. Mad MenSexy yet professional, Joan Holloway (played by Christina Hendricks) wears a hot pink wool challis sheath dress-a genuine vintage piece designed by Jack Marsee Inc. and purchased at Playclothes (in L.A.) and a gold pen on a chain, purchased at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, CA. It has become a signature piece for Joan.
-
8. Mad MenNo longer just the new girl, Peggy Olson (played by Elisabeth Moss) continues to mature. Here she wears a black and white checkered dress from the Helen Larson Collection.
-
9. Samantha Who?On this series, Christina Applegate plays a Chicago-based real estate V.P. who has an accident, suffers amnesia and after coming to, realizes that her past personality was less than a good girl. Her costumes follow suit-in her flashbacks as "bad Sam," her fashion choices are much riskier than post-accident Sam. "The costumes help her get into the bad Sam character," says the show's costume designer, Susan Michalek. "When we do flashbacks, she has a harder, tougher, meaner character, which is not at all like Christina in real life." Here, she dons a sexy DampG Dolce amp Gabbana bustier dress for a night out.
-
10. Samantha Who?Samantha's sidekick, Andrea (played by Jennifer Esposito), is the bad-girl friend. "Her clothes are bright, colorful and sexy," says Michalek. Andrea's closet is filled with everything from Gucci to Alexander McQueen to Paul Smith. "She's a lawyer, so it needs to fit into reality but it's sexy," adds Michalek. In this new season, Michalek will use more vintage on her. "I can find more unique pieces for her and it's more environmentally friendly."
-
11. Samantha Who?Here with her pre-accident boyfriend, Todd, Samantha wears what Michalek calls her "casually hip" style. "It's chic but casual with a little bit of sweetness." Samantha's closet has brands like Alice + Olivia, Gucci and Miu Miu along with some newer, up-and-coming labels. "Cleaner, soft lines work well on her," says Michalek.
-
12. Ugly Betty
America Ferrera returns as Betty, the lovable, unfashionable magazine assistant, who comes back to New York from vacation, determined to make changes in her life. When Ferrera is in her Betty gear, you have to look beyond the hair, glasses and braces to see the beauty beneath. Likewise, if you deconstruct her outfits, they are really amazing pieces that are layered and mismatched. Designer Patricia Fields, who made the costumes a character on Sex and the City, has joined the crew as the show's costumer. She calls the Bettywear "kooky couture" because of the mix of colors and patterns. "It can be from a thrift store or Barneys; polka dots with plaid, butterflies with tweed," she says. In this scene Betty arrives at her new flat in a David Szeto jacket, INC blouse, Piazza Sempione skirt, Anna Sui purple bag and a red computer bag from Fields' N.Y.C. store.
-
13. Ugly Betty
Fields will continue to progress Betty's taste since she's learned a few fashion-savvy tricks working at Mode magazine, like if you belt an outfit, it gives you a waist and legwear is in, so we'll see Betty in a lot of ankle socks and colorful tights. And when she becomes Wilhelmina's protege, we'll see a whole new Betty emerge. The other characters' costumes (especially for Becki Newton's Amanda and Vanessa Williams's Wilhelmina) will continue to be fantastically fashionable and Fields will use well-placed pockets and wrap dresses on Alexis to conceal Rebecca Romijn's pregnancy. In this scene, Betty tries to take charge in her new position. She wears an Alice + Olivia dress, Lambertson Truex zebra belt and a hot pink Anna Sui shrug.
1 of 13
In the second installment of this series, we continue to follow the evolution of Molly Kagan as a new divorcee. The mother of one lives in Malibu and still mingles with her socialite, well-to-do friends and of course she still dresses the part of wealthy wife (even though now she's neither wealthy or a wife). In a scene from the third episode, Molly wears a Theory turtleneck, Chanel muffler and Mukluk boots. So L.A.? Tune in to see.
Starter Wife
In the second installment of this series, we continue to follow the evolution of Molly Kagan as a new divorcee. The mother of one lives in Malibu and still mingles with her socialite, well-to-do friends and of course she still dresses the part of wealthy wife (even though now she's neither wealthy or a wife). In a scene from the third episode, Molly wears a Theory turtleneck, Chanel muffler and Mukluk boots. So L.A.? Tune in to see.
Starter Wife airs on USA on Fridays at 9 p.m., starting October 10
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM