America Ferrera returns as Betty, the lovable, unfashionable magazine assistant, who comes back to New York from vacation, determined to make changes in her life. When Ferrera is in her Betty gear, you have to look beyond the hair, glasses and braces to see the beauty beneath. Likewise, if you deconstruct her outfits, they are really amazing pieces that are layered and mismatched. Designer Patricia Fields, who made the costumes a character on Sex and the City, has joined the crew as the show's costumer. She calls the Bettywear "kooky couture" because of the mix of colors and patterns. "It can be from a thrift store or Barneys; polka dots with plaid, butterflies with tweed," she says. In this scene Betty arrives at her new flat in a David Szeto jacket, INC blouse, Piazza Sempione skirt, Anna Sui purple bag and a red computer bag from Fields' N.Y.C. store.