Forget the rumors of in-fighting among the cast-the Gossip Girls just want to throw down on screen. "I want the bitch to come back!" declared Leighton Meester on the green carpet of the CW Network upfront presentation. "I feel like Blair's been getting a little soft," the actress continued. Any other fantasies for her character? "I hope she travels to tropical locations, because I want to go to Hawaii. Mama needs a tan!" said Meester as she headed inside the Lincoln Center bash to join co-star Blake Lively and the rest of the cast.



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Nakisha Williams