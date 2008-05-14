Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
TV Sneak Peek
1. Blake Lively & Leighton MeesterForget the rumors of in-fighting among the cast-the Gossip Girls just want to throw down on screen. "I want the bitch to come back!" declared Leighton Meester on the green carpet of the CW Network upfront presentation. "I feel like Blair's been getting a little soft," the actress continued. Any other fantasies for her character? "I hope she travels to tropical locations, because I want to go to Hawaii. Mama needs a tan!" said Meester as she headed inside the Lincoln Center bash to join co-star Blake Lively and the rest of the cast.
-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Nakisha Williams
2. Chace Crawford & Taylor MomsenAfter wrapping up the business portion of their day, Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen (in Rag & Bone) hit the Entertainment Weekly Vavoom annual upfront party at the Bowery Hotel. "Jenny kind of waved the white flag with Blair but I would still really love to see her gain some power," Momsen said of her hopes for next season. After dishing on Gossip, Momsen was among the stars who stepped up to the DVD signing station to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
3. Gossip Girl StarsAmong the other Gossip Girl stars spotted around town were Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Westwick, Jessica Szohr and Connor Paolo, who stopped by the fifth annual Lucky Club gift suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. The gang picked up candy-colored denim from Madewell, skin care products from Skinceuticals and comfy cotton dresses from Michael Stars.
4. Minka Kelly"I'm so glad to be back!" said Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly (in Abaete) when she hit the red carpet for the NBC Universal Experience upfront presentation at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. Leading men and ladies from small-screen favorites like The Office, Lipstick Jungle and ER were also on hand to hype the upcoming seasons of their shows.
5. Ali LarterAlso at the NBC upfront presentation to promote their upcoming season was Ali Larter (in Gucci) and her fellow Heroes.
6. Jenna FischerOffice worker Jenna Fischer hit the Lucky Club at the Ritz Carlton, where she picked up exclusive Sex and The City-inspired items by HBO Shops and Cosabella. Among the racy collection of lingerie were four thong-and-bra sets, each inspired by one of the characters-Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha-we've grown to love.
7. Kevin Spacey & Mariska HargitayAmong the culture club at the Museum of Modern Art for the William Morris Agency upfronts party were Kevin Spacey, Mariska Hargitay and Swoosie Kurtz. Magician David Blaine worked the room, showing off his best card tricks to guests like Anthony Mackie and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman.
8. Brooke Shields & Dania RamirezBrooke Shields and Dania Ramirez joined NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios Co-Chairman Ben Silverman for an extravaganza following the NBC Upfronts Experience. P. Diddy, Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon-who was named the new host of Late Night that afternoon-sipped Don Julio specialty cocktails named after NBC hit shows, while scantily clad St. Tropez-tanned models circled the Rooftop at the Empire Hotel.
9. Lindsay PriceLindsay Price was among the actresses who flocked to the Lia Sophia display at the Lucky Club suite to pick up items from the jewelry company's West End II collection. Olivia Thrilby and Katrina Bowden also picked up pieces from the mod-inspired line.
10. Holly Hunter & Kyra SedgwickAward-winning actresses Holly Hunter and Kyra Sedgwick led the list of talent for the Turner upfront presentation at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Jordana Spiro, Eric McCormack and Mark-Paul Gosselaar were also on hand to hype new offerings from the network.
11. Laila AliLaila Ali and the muscle-bound cast of NBC's American Gladiators took over Times Square, where they hosted a summer barbecue and picnic in celebration of the show's return to the small screen.
12. Rachael RayRachael Ray was among the CBS stars who played the famed Carnegie Hall at the network's annual presentation. Simon Baker, Nikki Cox and Rufus Sewell were also on hand to hype their CBS shows.
13. Zack LeviZack Levi was among the guests who clowned around at the Boom Boom Room media preview suite, held at Home Studios. Levi and fellow guests Constance Zimmer and Chuck Nice browsed an array of kid-friendly items including Happy Heinys reuseable diapers, Bear Hands paw mittens and message t-shirt from Bibi & Mimi.
