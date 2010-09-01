When The Mary Tyler Moore Show premiered on September 19, 1970, it was almost revolutionary: the first television series focused on an independent (read: unmarried) career girl. And Mary 's wardrobe was a little bit revolutionary too—working women across the country were quick to copy her colorful dresses and wide-legged pantsuits. To celebrate the iconic program's fortieth anniversary, InStyle takes a look back at the fashionable TV shows—and characters—that influenced women's at-work style.



That Girl

Ann Marie, played by Marlo Thomas, was an aspiring actress/model who worked temp jobs to pay the bills—but she had no shortage of adorable mod outfits. The powder-blue suit and white quilted purse she wears at left were the height of 1960s chic.