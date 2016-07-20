9 New Shapes in Shirting to Get Excited About Now

Although the first button-down shirt can be traced back to the 19th century, the style as we know it today has not changed much over the years. Think about it: How we wear it—say, with a jeans and flats versus a circle skirt and petticoats—has drastically shifted, but the design itself? Pretty untouchable.
Until now. While, there is still, of course, a place in our closets for the OG oxford blouse, designers have started to experiment with fresh riffs on the classic cut: think flared sleeves, exposed shoulders, cropped hems, pleats, and more. Below, nine new silhouettes worth checking out STAT.
-
1. Topshop Cropped Neppy Shirt
This cute cropped style looks great with dark denim.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $52
-
2. COS Grandad Collar Drape Shirt
The draped detail dresses this button down.
COS available at cosstores.com | $45
-
-
4. Ann Demeulemeester Wrap Shirt
Give your office style an upgrade with this chic blazer/shirt hybrid.
Ann Demeulemeester available at farfetch.com | $485
-
5. Tome Striped Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Top
Full sleeves give this casual silhouette show-stopping drama.
Tome available at net-a-porter.com | $625
-
6. Giles Open-Shoulder Draped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Keep these origami folds moving in a elegant direction with an equally polished pair of black trousers.
Giles available at matchesfashion.com | $330
-
7. Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Poplin Shirt
With billowing wide leg trousers or a printed pencil skirt, so easy to dress up for evening.
Jonathan Simkhai available at intermixonline.com | $325
-
-
9. Pixie Market Striped Wrap Kimono Shirt
To balance all the extra volume on this dramatic cut, pair with a skinny jean.
Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com | $112