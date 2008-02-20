Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Tribal
-
1. Fendi
Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.
Shop this trend here!
-
2. Elie Tahari
Necklaces of silk and metal, $198 each; 212-334-4441.
-
3. R.J. Graziano and More
Woven straw bangle, R.J.Graziano, $50; 212-685-1248.
Wicker with turquoise cabochon and gold plate bangle, Francesca Romana Diana, $298; at Henri Bendel.
Wood and polyester bangle, Marni, $405; marni.com for stores.
Wood bangle, R.J.Graziano, $45; 212-685-1248.
-
4. Oscar de la Renta
Sandals of linen, wood and strass, $540; 704-552-8987.
-
5. Madeline Weinrib Atelier
Silk-cotton clutch, $450; at Kirna Zabete, 212-941-9656.
See more tribal-inspired items!
1 of 5
Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.
Shop this trend here!
Fendi
Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.
Shop this trend here!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM