Rihanna rocked the Kids' Choice Awards in an H&M bustier paired with tapered Stella McCartney trousers. "I like high-fashion looks, but I never take it too far," Rihanna has said. "I always bring it back to who I really am." Since chopping her hair into an angled bob, Rihanna has favored primary-colored leather jackets (with matching nail polish), latex leggings and towering platforms.