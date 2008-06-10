Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Trendster
1. Sienna MillerThe British style icon loves high-low pairings, like wearing her Alexander McQueen leather dress with a striped vintage bolero. "I like to accessorize with odd little trinkets and costume jewelry," Miller told In Style. "I don't like to look too polished or done."
Are you a Romantic or a Trendster? Find out by taking our quiz in the July issue of In Style.
2. Gwen StefaniStefani attributes her cutting-edge style to her split personality. "I'm a geeky Orange County girl, a chola girl, a rasta girl and an English girl-all mixed together." The now expectant star showed off her gams in an inspired jumper from her L.A.M.B. line.
3. RihannaRihanna rocked the Kids' Choice Awards in an H&M bustier paired with tapered Stella McCartney trousers. "I like high-fashion looks, but I never take it too far," Rihanna has said. "I always bring it back to who I really am." Since chopping her hair into an angled bob, Rihanna has favored primary-colored leather jackets (with matching nail polish), latex leggings and towering platforms.
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerLike Carrie, her famous Sex and the City character, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't afraid to take fashion risks. Along with basics from her Steve & Barry's line, Bitten, Parker favors sky-high heels, statement jewelry and curve-hugging dresses, like this sparkling number from L'Wren Scott.
5. Mary-Kate OlsenWeeds star Mary-Kate Olsen personalized her floaty Calvin Klein Collection dress with a vintage elephant belt and jewelry from Chanel and Boucheron. The fashion-forward actress co-designs two clothing lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James with her sister, Ashley Olsen.
6. Rachel BilsonJumper lead Rachel Bilson has become a fashion favorite with her mix-and-match ensembles. "I like to add my own thing to an outfit," she has said. "Like, if I'm wearing a fancy dress, I'll put a beanie on." For a visit to Rome, she tossed a Burberry leather jacket over skinny jeans and accessorized with a Matthew Williamson scarf and Christian Louboutin studded boots.
7. Nicole RichieNew mom Nicole Richie has garnered as much attention for her rocker-chick style as for her work on the Simple Life. Her enviable closet is stocked with skinny jeans, oversized shades and vintage dresses.
8. FergieThe Black Eyed Peas lead showed off her feminine frame in a vintage-inspired dress, leather bomber and towering heels. "My mood determines what I'm going to wear," the singer has said. "There are times I have looked back and thought, 'What was I thinking?' amp#91;Butamp#93; I live in the here and now."
9. Chloe SevignyBig Love beauty Chloe Sevigny made four-eyes high style, by adding (prescription) horn-rimmed specs to her whimsical Lanvin outfit. The daring dresser favors vintage minis and rompers that show off her flawless legs.
10. Mischa BartonThe actress loves her quirky-chic style combos-like adding an embroidered headband to a sequined See by Chloe dress. What else sets her apart from the Hollywood crowd? "I never wear high heels because I feel ridiculously tall," the 5'9" star has told In Style.
