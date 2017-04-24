The Trend You Need to Try: Oversized Buttons

Designers have been going mad for button detailing this spring and we can’t get enough of it! Usually an after thought…maybe not even a thought… but when artfully placed and totally oversized, buttons can make a truly stylish impact.
We've round up a few of our favorites at every price point to get you started. Make sure to look for summery fabrics as your base (think linen, crisp cotton, or a lightweight knit) and minimalist silhouettes to really let those special details be the focus.
1. midi dress
Khaite | $1,050
2. striped jacket
Tory Burch | $495
3. military skirt
Self Portrait | $410
4. wrap shirt
A.W.A.K.E | $515
5. sailor pants
J. Crew | $118
6. chambray dress
Rejina Pyo | $575
7. ribbed sweater
Ann Taylor | $80
8. WIDE LEG CROP TROUSERS
Front Row Shop | $34 (originally $56)
9. wool sweater
Altuzarra | $719
10. side tie skirt
Topshop | $80
11. MIDI DRESS
Mango | $100