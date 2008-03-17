Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Trenches 101
-
1. ButtonsThe best are sewn on by hand and reinforced on the inside. Hilary Swank stayed warm in a satin Burberry Prorsum coat in bright turquoise; contrasting buttons added extra flair.
Ralph Lauren trench, $130; at ralphlauren.com.
-
2. BuckleDon't bother with it. Simply knot the belt around your waist. Hayden Panettiere looked classic but youthful in a traditional Burberry trench cinched around her middle.
J. Crew trench, $298; at jcrew.com.
-
3. LiningThe warmest removable linings will take your trench from spring through the start of winter. For a spring-only coat seek a light lining or a double facing. Or, choose a winter-friendly trench with cold-weather details such as leather trim—like the Operation coat worn by Alicia Keys.
Thomas Burberry trench, $804; at my-wardrobe.com.
-
4. BeltUpdated versions of the trench may not sport all the details of the original, but the belt is a must-have. Renee Zellweger showed off her tiny waist in a belted patent trench.
Banana Republic trench, $80; at bananarepublic.com.
-
5. FabricCotton gabardine is the classic. If you're looking for wrinkle resistance, avoid lightweight cottons; blends are often better. Kristen Bell kept her look crisp in a woven trench from Juicy Couture.
Miss Sixty trench, $179; at bloomingdales.com.
-
6. EpauletsIf you opt for them, make sure the coat fits precisely at the shoulders. Gwen Stefani made the scene in a trench with a flawless fit-and edgy frayed seams.
Robert Rodriguez trench, $248; at shopbop.com.
-
7. Rear PleatMake sure it closes easily. If it falls open the coat may be small. No one knows fit like Angelina Jolie, who was perfectly glamorous in a Loro Piana trenchcoat.
Gallery trench, $128; at nordstrom.com.
1 of 7
