Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Trekker
1. no title
WHY WE LOVE IT
This fascinating yet daunting amalgam of safari, global, hobo, ethnic, eco and military elements incorporates homages to Japan, Peru, Morocco and India, as well as trends like softness and exotic prints. The result is a highly individualized riff on casual clothing.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
Like the image it projects, the trekker look revels in a sense of adventure and risk. We see it as weekend/vacation wear (although bright beads or a patterned bag could enliven a suit or work separates). If you’re more intrigued than committed to joining the caravan, use khaki tones or camouflage prints as a base and add one or two hot shots of sun-drenched color.
Photos: (left to right) Dries Van Noten; Chloe; Marni; Etro.
Click through to shop the look!
2. Loeffler Randall Skirt
Silk Matka skirt, Loeffler Randall, $275; 718-797-3774.
3. Topshop Jacket & Yigal Azrouël Dress
Cotton anorak, Topshop, $165; topshop.com.
Jersey dress with rope and metal neckline, Yigal Azrouël, $625; yigal-azrouel.com.
4. American Eagle Outfitters Shorts
Cotton-linen cargos, American Eagle Outfitters, $35; ae.com.
5. Guess Shirt
Cotton top, Guess, $69; guess.com for stores.
6. Juicy Couture Necklace
Wood, metal and glass bead necklace, Juicy Couture, $198; 310-550-0736.
7. Tory Burch Sandals
Suede and leather flats, Tory Burch, $275; toryburch.com.
8. Nine West Bag
Leather and canvas purse, Nine West, $89; at Macy’s.
