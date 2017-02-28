How Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Packs for Vacation

For our Packing List series, designers and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.
Not only is N.Y.C.-based Jennifer Fisher one of our favorite jewelry designers (Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Solange Knowles all share our sentiments), but she’s also one of our favorite sun-chasers, frequenting warm weather locales in style.
Below, the designer—who’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand this year—shares how she packed for her recent family trip to the Dominican Republic.
OVER-PACKER OR UNDER-PACKER?
"I used to be a horrible over-packer. But now I plan out all my looks according to plans and events, and it has made packing so much easier. I highly recommend this—no more throwing in extra pieces because you are not sure of your look."
PACKING TIP?
"Plan ahead and always consider weather i.e., rain—pack shoes for rain and a light jacket—it’s the worst being frozen or feeling like you are ruining a new pair of shoes."
Favorite Luggage?
"I carry all Tumi V3 luggage. It is the new lightweight version of the classic Tumi styles. My bags are now never overweight thanks to this change! My carry-on is the Tumi Short Trip 19 Degree Aluminum suitcase."WHAT DO YOU PACK IN MULTIPLES?
"Obviously underwear, and now that I am exercising again (yoga) I will be packing a lot of workout clothing—I like to wear Nike to work out and I love to wear their slides before class. I always bring multiples of cosmetics and shoes."
Shop it: 1. Tumi International Carry-On Suitcase, $995; net-a-porter.com 2. Nike Pro Hyperwarm Training Top, $60; store.nike.com 3. Nike Pro Hyperwarm Training Tights, $57, store.nike.com 4. Nike Benassi JDI Mismatch Slide, $33; footlocker.com 5. Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray SPF 50, $36; sephora.com
PERSONAL ITEM?
"I always carry on my beach bag and hat. I just bought the new Balenciaga straw tote for my trip."CARRYON ESSENTIALS?
"Tatcha Cosmetics Deep Hydration Eye Masks (I use them on the plane), Blink Eyedrops, a salty but healthy snack—my current favorite is Enlightened Roasted Broad Beans—Smartwater always once I’m past security, and Red Flower Blood Orange hand towlettes."
Shop it: 1. Balenciaga Bistrot Panier Woven Raffia Tote, $1,135; net-a-porter.com 2. Tatcha Revitalizing Eye Mask, $12; sephora.com 3. Red Flower Italian Blood Orange Hand and Face Towelettes, $5 for 7; redflower.com 4. Englightened Sea Salt Bean Crisps, $1; eatenlightened.com
AIRPLANE OUTFIT
"I have a Vetements sweat look that is my favorite currently, though for summer trips I'll dress lighter in layers."
Shop it: 1. Vetements Champion Fitted Hoodie, $620; fwrd.com 2. Vetements Champion Sweatpants, $690; fwrd.com 3. Jennifer Fisher Gothic Letter Pendant Necklace with Enamel, $1,200; jenniferfisherjewelry.com 4. Jennifer Fisher Ear Cuff with Custom Stamping and White Diamonds, $850; jenniferfisherjewelry.com