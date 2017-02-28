PACKING LIST: JENNIFER FISHER

How Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Packs for Vacation

jenniferfisherjewelry/Instagram
February 28, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Christine Whitney
For our Packing List series, designers and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.

Not only is N.Y.C.-based Jennifer Fisher one of our favorite jewelry designers (Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Solange Knowles all share our sentiments), but she’s also one of our favorite sun-chasers, frequenting warm weather locales in style. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQtd5qtFr2r/?taken-by=jenniferfisherjewelry&hl=en

Below, the designer—who’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand this year—shares how she packed for her recent family trip to the Dominican Republic. 

OVER-PACKER OR UNDER-PACKER? 

"I used to be a horrible over-packer. But now I plan out all my looks according to plans and events, and it has made packing so much easier. I highly recommend this—no more throwing in extra pieces because you are not sure of your look." 

PACKING TIP?

"Plan ahead and always consider weather i.e., rain—pack shoes for rain and a light jacket—it’s the worst being frozen or feeling like you are ruining a new pair of shoes."

