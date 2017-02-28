How Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Packs for Vacation

For our Packing List series, designers and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.

Not only is N.Y.C.-based Jennifer Fisher one of our favorite jewelry designers (Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Solange Knowles all share our sentiments), but she’s also one of our favorite sun-chasers, frequenting warm weather locales in style.

Below, the designer—who’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand this year—shares how she packed for her recent family trip to the Dominican Republic.

OVER-PACKER OR UNDER-PACKER?

"I used to be a horrible over-packer. But now I plan out all my looks according to plans and events, and it has made packing so much easier. I highly recommend this—no more throwing in extra pieces because you are not sure of your look."

PACKING TIP?

"Plan ahead and always consider weather i.e., rain—pack shoes for rain and a light jacket—it’s the worst being frozen or feeling like you are ruining a new pair of shoes."