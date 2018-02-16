15 Transitional Coats to Wear Before It's Hot Outside

It almost officially spring, which means the temperatures are rising, the flowers are getting ready to bloom, and your wardrobe may be getting lighter, brighter, and more playful. Super exciting. But this transitional weather can also prove tricky. Today it's 60 degrees, tomorrow it's 30. What's a well-dressed woman to do?

Tip: Layering is your best friend, and the power of a transitional coat during times like this is monumental. A lightweight trench worn with a heavy knit will keep you warm in February, and when paired with jeans and a tee in May, will have you comfortable and ready for Spring.

Shop our favorite transitional coats (that won’t empty your bank account).