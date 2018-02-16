15 Transitional Coats to Wear Before It's Hot Outside

It almost officially spring, which means the temperatures are rising, the flowers are getting ready to bloom, and your wardrobe may be getting lighter, brighter, and more playful. Super exciting. But this transitional weather can also prove tricky. Today it's 60 degrees, tomorrow it's 30. What's a well-dressed woman to do?
Tip: Layering is your best friend, and the power of a transitional coat during times like this is monumental. A lightweight trench worn with a heavy knit will keep you warm in February, and when paired with jeans and a tee in May, will have you comfortable and ready for Spring.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To
Shop our favorite transitional coats (that won’t empty your bank account).
-
1. DENIM TRENCH COAT
J. Crew | $138
-
2. WOOL AND CASHMERE-BLEND COAT
Joseph | $407 (originally $995)
-
3. VINTAGE FISHTAIL PARKA
Madewell | $375
-
4. LONG TWILL COAT
By Malene Birger | $438 (originally $895)
-
5. BLOCKTECH COAT
Uniqlo | $80 (Originally $90)
-
6. BRUSHBACK JERSEY COAT
Topshop | $100
-
7. MID LENGTH BUTTONED COAT
Harris Wharf London | $476
-
8. PSWL RAINCOAT
Proenza Schouler | $250
-
9. DOUBLE-BREASTED CHECKED STRUCTURED COAT
Mango | $200
-
10. TEXTURED-WEAVE COAT
H&M | $90 (Originally $129)
-
11. MODERN TRENCH COAT
Woolrich | $495
-
12. ZIP-UP COAT WITH HIGH NECK
COS | $190
-
13. WOOL AND SILK BLEND CAPE COAT
Nanushka | $337 (originally $848)
-
14. CHECKED COAT
Zara | $129
-
15. PELAT TRENCH COAT
Aritzia | $298