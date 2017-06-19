The Tory Burch Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip

Before you finish packing for your next getaway, you're going to want to check out the amazing sale happening at Tory Burch. The brand has been hosting an epic sale for a few days, and now, you can take an additional 30 percent off of sale items. All of the prices are already marked down, so there's no need to try and calculate the savings.

Tory Burch has everything that you'll need in your suitcase, from a slimming swimsuit to chic coverups that won't ruin your look. And there's plenty of accessories—like travel-friendly handbags and comfortable shoes that are also stylish.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Tory Burch and InStyle Introduce Love Relentless

Keep scrolling to shop the vacation-ready sale below.