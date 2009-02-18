Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Top Formal Dress Styles
1. One-ShoulderAn asymmetrical style showcases the upper body, while providing the perfect backdrop for statement jewelry. Kate Beckinsale added sweeping Amrapali earrings to an elegant gown from Derek Lam.
2. One-ShoulderDiane Kruger in Valentino
3. One-ShoulderMiley Cyrus in custom Max Azria
4. Printed StraplessPatterns are a playful addition to an after-dark ensemble; keep the look formal by choosing luxurious fabrics embellished with metallic threads and beading. Jessica Biel selected a global-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown in multi-hued brocade.
5. Printed StraplessEva Mendes in Bill Blass
6. Printed StraplessKerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta
7. ColumnSleek and understated, the column silhouette subtly sets off the shoulders and decolletage. Sophia Bush showed off her shape in a minimalist Monique Lhuillier design.
8. ColumnJoy Bryant in Missoni
9. ColumnAshley Olsen in Calvin Klein Collection
10. RosettesFeminine flowers make for a romantic look that requires few extra accessories. Mischa Barton chose an Elie Saab gown with a rosette-embellished bodice.
11. RosettesVanessa Hudgens in Moschino
12. RosettesZooey Deschanel in Luella
13. EtherealFor a fairy princess effect, nothing beats light-as-air layers of flowing chiffon. Olivia Wilde floated across the red carpet in a Reem Acra design.
14. EtherealEva Mendes in Christian Dior
15. EtherealFreida Pinto in Marchesa
16. Primary ColorsGowns in bold hues of red, blue and yellow pack a punch-choose a simple silhouette to let the shade shine. Anne Hathaway was a standout in a vibrant Zac Posen dress in shades of cobalt.
17. Primary ColorsTaylor Momsen in Marchesa
18. Primary ColorsMalin Akerman in Jason Wu
19. Embellished NecklinesA bejeweled bodice acts as built-in bling in an after-dark design. January Jones doubled up in a halter dress with an Egyptian feel from Andrew Gn.
20. Embellished NecklineMolly Sims in Monique Lhuillier
21. Embellished NecklinesAnne Hathaway in Azzaro
22. MiniGot great legs? Show them off with a short hemline-choose a dress with couture-quality details like tiers and draping for a formal effect. Kristen Stewart made the most of her long legs in a graphic striped dress from Camilla and Marc.
23. MiniRihanna in Zac Posen
24. MiniFreida Pinto in Zac Posen
25. FloralBring the outside in with blossom-bedecked prints that hint of spring. Scarlett Johansson accented her brilliant Oscar de la Renta gown with a flower-shaped cocktail ring from Zorab.
26. FloralCarrie Underwood in Naeem Khan
27. FloralJoAnna Garcia in Blumarine
28. Metallic BeadsDouble your sparkle with embellished gowns in gold, silver and bronze. Carrie Underwood glittered in a floor-length sheath from Zuhair Murad.
29. Metallic BeadsJessica Biel in Oscar de la Renta
30. Metallic BeadsElizabeth Banks in Kaufman Franco
31. RetroChannel '50s chic with a wasp-waist design in a cocktail length. When choosing a vintage dress, like that worn by Eva Mendes, look for a simple silhouette that will stand the test of time.
32. RetroScarlett Johansson in Bill Blass
33. RetroKeira Knightley in Alexis Mabille
34. MermaidPlay up your curves (or create them) with a fitted gown that flares out at the knee. Kate Beckinsale often accents her perfect form with fishtail gowns like this one from J. Mendel.
35. MermaidOlga Kuylenko in Dolce & Gabbana
36. MermaidMolly Sims in J. Mendel
37. PinkNothing says pretty like rosy hues! To avoid the girly-girl associations, pick a dress with an avant-garde shape, like the draped Chanel gown worn by Cameron Diaz.
38. PinkKerry Washington in Jason Wu
39. PinkKaty Perry in Basil Soda
