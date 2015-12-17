The Top 10 Fashion Hits That Everyone Wanted in 2015

Despite fashion's ever-cyclical nature, it's an industry that can still be counted on for churning out coveted "It" items year after year—pieces that can even send the most cool-headed of us into a frenzy. In 2015, those viral items came in the form of Gucci's furry loafers, Chanel's cap-toe sling-backs, and the entire Balmain x H&M collection that launched mass hysteria (aka "Balmainia") on a global scale. From Kanye West's Yeezy Boost kicks (that seemed to be sold out even before the launch) to street-style stars' favorite floral Vetements dress, see the 10 pieces that caused a fashion epidemic.

