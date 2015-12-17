The Top 10 Fashion Hits That Everyone Wanted in 2015

Despite fashion's ever-cyclical nature, it's an industry that can still be counted on for churning out coveted "It" items year after year—pieces that can even send the most cool-headed of us into a frenzy. In 2015, those viral items came in the form of Gucci's furry loafers, Chanel's cap-toe sling-backs, and the entire Balmain x H&M collection that launched mass hysteria (aka "Balmainia") on a global scale. From Kanye West's Yeezy Boost kicks (that seemed to be sold out even before the launch) to street-style stars' favorite floral Vetements dress, see the 10 pieces that caused a fashion epidemic.
RELATED: The 10 Best Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Moments of 2015
-
1. The Entire Balmain x H&M Collection
This was the collaboration of all collaborations—lines started forming outside stores as early as three days before the launch. Day of, pieces were sold out online in minutes. We blame the Balmain squad (ahem, Kendall and Gigi).
-
2. The Reformation Avalon Bodysuit
The navel-plunging lace-up bodysuit by Reformation rebooted the one-piece trend. Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Vanessa Hudgens sported the piece.
-
3. Valentino Gladiator Sandals
Gladiators laced all the way up to the knee were deemed the sandal of the summer, thanks to the Valentino spring/summer 2015 style.
-
4. Gucci's Furry Loafers
Alessandro Michele's debut Gucci collection was a runaway success—from the geek-chic glasses right down to the furry loafers.
-
5. Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 350 Sneakers
After months of hype (courtesy of Kendall and Kylie Jenner), Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 350 kicks proved to be hard to snag.
-
6. The Alexa Chung x AG Denim Mini
Leave it to Alexa Chung to lead the '70s revival—the button-front, denim mini from her debut AG collection was such a hit that it spawned knock-offs in every kind of fabric and color.
-
7. Puma by Rihanna Creepers
When Puma creative director Rihanna launched the Fenty creepers in September, they sold out so fast that she re-launched them again in three new colorways—those too sold out.
-
8. Vetements Floral Dress
Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia (aka the newly appointed Balenciaga artistic director) is the man responsible for dreaming up street-style favorites, like deconstructed patchwork denim and this red color-block floral number that was spotted everywhere during Fashion Month.
-
9. The Entire Lilly Pulitzer for Target Collection
There was a stampede for the color-happy Lilly Pulitzer for Target collection—literally. Everything was sold out in hours. Shoppers who, unfortunately, left empty-handed took to social media to vent their frustrations.
-
10. Chanel's Cap-Toe Sling-Backs
Everything Karl Largerfeld designs turns to gold. The nude cap-toe Chanel sling-backs (aka the most-wanted shoe of the season) has been seen on fashion insiders—and even other designers.