Day in; day out; hold in; plump up-undergarments have a lot to do, and all preferably without slipping or breaking. Properly fitted and performing, they're the mainstay of any girl's wardrobe and can make the simplest piece a wow. Droopy and torn, they're a disaster. So give your undies the gentlest treatment when it comes to washing. One reason is the fabric; most lingerie contains man-made materials like spandex, polyester or nylon. Air dry these pieces, or tumble-dry low. Hand-wash ornate, lacy items, soaking them in warm sudsy water for a few minutes, squeezing suds through and rinsing gently, then rolling them in a towel to absorb excess moisture before hanging them to air dry.GET MORE INFO