Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Top 20 Spring Essentials
-
1. Customizable Lip Color
-
2. Clump-Free Mascara
Define-a-Lash mascara, Maybelline, $8; drugstore.com.
-
3. Everyday Watch
Watch with rose-gold-plated bezel and gray leather band, Emporio Armani, $245; at Emporio Armani, 800-277-4013.
-
4. Double-Duty Liner
Cream Shaper for Eyes dual-ended pencil in Chocolate Lustre/Cocoa Shimmer, Clinique, $14; clinique.com for stores.
-
5. Iridescent Eye Shadow
Creamy Hydro-Powder eye shadow in Rose Tulle, Shiseido, $23; sephora.com.
-
6. Flawless Foundation
Colorstay Minerals sheer foundation in fair, Revlon, $14; drugstore.com.
-
7. Perfectly Pink Powder
Thrrrob blush, Benefit, $28; sephora.com.
-
8. Classic Makeup Bag
Glossy taupe makeup bag, Anya Hindmarch, $250; 973-379-7183.
-
9. Color-Complementing Compact
Intense I-Color compact in Trio for Green Eyes, Almay, $8; drugstore.com.
-
10. Chic Shades
Champagne sunglasses, Shades of Couture by Juicy Couture, $185; at Bloomingdales, 866-593-2540.
-
11. Leather Wrislet
Patent-leather makeup bag, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $128; 212-924-0026.
-
12. Evening Eye Brush
Pointed eyeliner brush, Laura Mercier, $26; lauramercier.com.
-
13. Liquid Liner
Brilliant liquid eyeliner in Violette, Laura Mercier, $22; lauramercier.com.
-
14. Bold Polish
Nail polish in Kiss from a Rose, Lippmann Collection, $15; nordstrom.com.
-
15. Colorful Mascara
Dual-color Vivid Impact mascara in Blushing Blue, Max Factor, $11; drugstore.com.
-
16. Luminous Liquid
Pink Glow Enhancer, the Body Shop, $14; 800-263-9746.
-
17. Beauty Bling
The YSL Bag Accessory Charm bracelet pairs sheer fuchsia lip gloss with the company's Elle solid perfume, YSL, $56; at Neiman Marcus, 888-888-4757.
-
18. Cocktail Ring
Amethyst cocktail ring framed in citrines and set in 24kt gold plate, Hassan Bounkit, $395; 561-397-1066.
-
19. Lip Gloss for Night
Plexi Gloss Lip Lackers in Pink Reflection and Blue Effect, Thierry Mugler, $40; at Bloomingdale's, 866-593-2540.
-
20. Evening Occasion Watch
Belle Arti watch with diamond bezel and black satin strap, Longines, $2,100; 800-897-9477.
