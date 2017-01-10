Shoe Brand Toms to Launch Clothing for the First Time

It's a collaboration that marks many firsts for Toms, aka everyone's favorite one-for-one shoe brand (you know, for every pair sold, a new pair is given to a child in need). Not only has Toms partnered with our go-to contemporary-cool retailer & Other Stories, but in doing so, will launch a full ready-to-wear collection that—wait for it—is also philanthropic in its nature. With every clothing item sold, & Other Stories will support one month of English language classes through the Magic Bus Women's Scholarship Fund.

"I feel that & Other Stories has a firm point of view on their values and that is something that is vital to anyone that Toms collaborates with," says Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms, in a release. "Our Giving Partners, including Magic Bus, are the true heroes of the Toms story. We work with over 100 nonprofits around the world who integrate our giving into their programs, offering deep local expertise and on-the-ground impact. We couldn’t do what we do without them."

Details of the merch have yet to be unveiled, but what we do know is that the collection will capture the core essence of the Californian lifestyle: easy, laid-back, and unique. It's why the two settled on Venice Beach for the campaign and tapped model Erin Wasson, a proud Venice Beach local, to star in the shoot, photographed by Natalie Joos. And from what we can see from the behind-the-scenes snaps, it's going to be one chic line-up, with skin-skimming shifts, punchy striped numbers, classic slip-ons, and gilded sandals.

Courtesy

Wasson pictured with Mycoskie, above.

RELATED: A Look at Jennifer Lopez's New Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection

“This co-lab collection captures a free-spirited aesthetic that is easy to make your own. It shows a laid-back, unique and authentic silhouette which includes reinterpreted versions of some of Toms classic shoe styles," says Georgine Le Toqueux, designer of & Other Stories, in a release. "This is an invitation to a strong and comfortable wardrobe filled with beautiful prints and vivid colors."

The Toms x & Other Stories collaboration will be available in selected stores and at toms.com and stories.com this spring.