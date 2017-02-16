Sofia Richie, Anwar Hadid, and Lucky Blue Smith Are #SquadGoals in Tommy Hilfiger's Denim Campaign

If the past month-and-a-half is any indication, 2017 is the year of Tommy Hilfiger. After putting on a headline-grabbing show in L.A.’s Venice Beach earlier this month, led by token Tommy girl Gigi Hadid, the designer label could not be hotter.

As a worthy follow-up, Tommy Hilfiger Denim cast Instagram famous teens Sofia Richie (1.9 million Instagram followers), Anwar Hadid (1 million), and Lucky Blue Smith (2.7 million) in its all-American West Coast-influenced spring 2017 campaign (you guessed it—Hilfiger is a big fan of the Hadid clan).

The Summer of Love collection features romantic denim classics with a contemporary twist, worn with a cool, laid-back vibe by the campaign’s teen stars.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Smith, 18, is no stranger to the brand—he’s been featured in the designer’s denim campaign for the past three seasons, while socialite newcomers Richie (daughter of Lionel, sister of Nicole) and Hadid (brother to Bella and Gigi) will bring a fresh perspective to the line.

See more of the collection in the campaign video above.