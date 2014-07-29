Feb 20, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Tim Gunn's Style Must-Haves for Every Woman
-
1. Little Black Dress
Tim says, "When I'm asked, 'What's the one wardrobe must-have?' this is it. It's unbeatable."
-
2. Trench CoatTim says, "This is the one item of outerwear that looks as appropriate at the grocery store as it does at the opera. Furthermore, it's crying out to be personalized. Yes, the khaki belted trench is, indeed, a classic. But if it suits you, then why not try a shrunken version in red patent?"
-
3. Classic Dress PantsTim says, "Whether in black, navy, charcoal or chocolate, a wool or silk pant that falls straight from the widest part of your hip is a wardrobe must. It can be worn with a chic blouse or a cashmere sweater, and by adding a blazer you can wear this look anywhere."
-
4. Versatile SkirtTim says, "This is a skirt that you can dress up with a blazer or dress down with a denim jacket. The hem should be no longer than the bottom of your kneecap and no shorter than just above the knee."
-
5. Fitted BlazerTim says, "No single item of apparel dresses up a look better than a blazer. You're doing Saturday catch-up at the office in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, when your boss calls to thank you with an invitation to lunch. Can you think of a better save?"
-
6. Classic White ShirtTim says, "Whether paired with dress pants, a skirt, or jeans, this item is always polished and sophisticated. Just be mindful of the proper clothing maintenance!"
-
7. Day DressTim says, "This is by definition a sportswear look, not a cocktail alternative. My style favorites are the classic shift (thank you, Michelle Obama), the never-fail shirt-dress, and the wrap (thank you DVF!)."
-
8. Cashmere SweaterTim says, "This is the only clothing item to which I attribute a "luxury" textile, because cashmere has become very affordable and can last years in one's wardrobe if properly maintained. It can be a cardigan, v-neck, or turtleneck, but please be mindful of crews-very unflattering on many."
-
9. Perfect-Fit Jeans
Tim says, "Why is it so difficult to find the right fit in denim? I find that the most universally forgiving style is a dark wash (this offers more versatility, such as going out at night) with a lower rise (fit your hips, not your waist), and that falls straight from the widest part of the hip. But in any case, TRY IT ON!"
-
10. Alternative to the SweatsuitTim says, "This isn't gym-wear; it's a walking the dog outfit that's easy, feels comfortable, and looks great. It can be jeans and a crisp white tee and a cashmere cardigan or a cotton jersey day dress. It's whatever suits your lifestyle and says 'casual' with sophistication."
-
11. Trend ItemTim says, "Indulge occasionally in a $20 something or other."
Little Black Dress
Tim says, "When I'm asked, 'What's the one wardrobe must-have?' this is it. It's unbeatable."
