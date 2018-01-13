The Chic Must-Have Base Layers That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Staying warm can be a struggle this time of the year. Who wants to bundle up in layer after layer just to end up looking like a giant marshmallow? Not to mention, that annoying feeling of overheating once you get back indoors.
All of your winter fashion problems can be solved with a great base layer. It's the key to surviving the harsh winter temperatures without ruining your look. Our favorite must-have for this season? Drum roll please …. thermals! That’s right. Thermals are the perfect base layer because they keep you ultra warm without overheating and are light in weight, which eliminates hideous bulks.
Whether you’re out running errands or grabbing a drink with friends, these 7 thermal essentials are sure to keep you warm and chic all winter long.
1. THERMAL MINI DRESS
A thermal dress is the perfect option for a cold causal night out. The material will keep you warm while hugging you in all the right places, making it a win-win.
Cotton Citizen | $129 (originally $165)
2. THERMAL KNIT TOP
A cozy thermal top is a must-have staple for winter. Perfect as a base layer under an oversized sweater and puffer coat during those unbearable bone-chilling days. If you’re looking to wear one on its own, pair it with a great black slack or dark denim to give it an elevated look.
Velvet by Graham & Spencer | $108
3. THERMASKIN TURTLENECK
Made from lightweight wool and spandex, this turtleneck has all the right features. The wool gives you a soft breathable warmth, while the spandex adds stability, leaving you with a great fit and comfort on those coldest of cold days.
Lands' End | $70
4. COLORBLOCK THERMAL SOCKS
Don't let the cold weather slow you down this winter. Take a step in the right direction and beat the cold, harsh conditions by throwing on a pair of thermal socks before heading out. Not only will you be thanking yourself, but your feet will, too.
Target | $13
5. QUILT SNAP-T PULLOVER
A quilted pullover is a great alternative when looking for a sweater that will keep you warm and stylish. The quilted fabric increases warmth while reducing bulk, which is great to pair under a puffer coat. This particular sweater comes in a great selection of colors and is causal enough to wear out, which is just an added bonus.
Patagonia | $149
6. HEATTECH KNITTED LEGGINGS
Another must-have item you’ll need to buy to survive the harsh winter temperatures are a great pair of thermal leggings. Opt for a pair you’ll want to wear over and over again—like this heattech style from Uniqlo. They are the perfect pair to wear while lounging by the fire or as a base layer when hitting the slopes.
Uniqlo | $10 (originally $15)
7. WAFFLE KNIT CASHMERE BEANIE
Keep warm and cozy with this cold-weather essential, which is the perfect way to top off any outfit.
Madeleine Thompson | $160