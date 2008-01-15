The 27-year-old from Oklahoma and winner of season four has transformed from a small-town girl to a sophisticated superstar. "If you try and sum up what star quality is," says judge Simon Cowell, "it is a sense of style-a sense of knowing who you are, a sense of being an individual and obviously having a good voice." Underwood's got it all. For the past three years, Underwood has been named one of People magazine's Most Beautiful People. The newlywed beauty has five Grammys under her belt.



Try on Carrie Underwood's many hairstyles now!