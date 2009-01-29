Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Texture
1. Why We Love ItManipulating fabric in sculpturing ways (some technically impossible until now) is the season’s most intriguing alternative to embroidery or ornamentation. While the shapes are classic, the layering, folding and draping result in compelling plays of shadow and light.
How to Wear It
Whether you prefer tiers of romance, stark architecture or a looser, more laundered look, there’s so much drama on the surface that accessories are likely to prove a distraction. You may not even want your long hair to compete. Pull it back. Trust in the craftsmanship.
Photos: left, Carolina Herrera; right, Prada
2. Ports 1961 by Tia CibaniSilk dress, Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani, $575; at select Neiman Marcus stores, call 888-888-4757.
3. Old NavyTank, Old Navy, $10; buy online now at oldnavy.com .
4. Juicy CoutureSilk ruffle top, Juicy Couture, $498; Call 310-550-0736.
5. A.P.C.Viscose-cotton dress, A.P.C, $270; Call 212-966-0069.
6. Alberta FerrettiSilk satin bag, Alberta Ferretti, $710; Call 310-652-9000.
7. PudelPolyester-viscose top, Pudel, $110; visit pudel.co.uk.
