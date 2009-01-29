Manipulating fabric in sculpturing ways (some technically impossible until now) is the season’s most intriguing alternative to embroidery or ornamentation. While the shapes are classic, the layering, folding and draping result in compelling plays of shadow and light.



How to Wear It

Whether you prefer tiers of romance, stark architecture or a looser, more laundered look, there’s so much drama on the surface that accessories are likely to prove a distraction. You may not even want your long hair to compete. Pull it back. Trust in the craftsmanship.



Photos: left, Carolina Herrera; right, Prada