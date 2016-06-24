See Taylor Swift's Drastic Post-Gym Style Transformation

Two years ago, Taylor Swift did this crazy unusual thing. It was so crazy that it garnered media attention from TV talk show hosts to nearly every digital outlet (including ours). Basically, every time she worked out, which was practically on a daily basis, she would leave the gym looking photoshoot-ready without so much as a strand of hair out of place—unlike the disheveled, defeated, sweaty state most ordinary humans would find themselves in. Her hair would be perfectly coiffed (sometimes with an embellished barrette to secure it in place), she would wear either retro floral dresses or micro-short shorts (to show off her hard-earned muscles), and she'd finish her look with heels. Always heels.

This unnervingly perfect streak of post-gym looks had even comedian Seth Meyers perplexed, who called her out on it when she appeared on Late Night, ambushing her with a demand for an explanation. "I like to bring a change of clothes; I bring a hairbrush with me," she says, playfully (and defensively). "New York is one of those cities that feels worth dressing up for. I feel like when I walk out onto the sidewalk in New York, I have to try a little harder but it’s not like an extra hour at the gym."

Well, all of that might just be a thing of the past now. Because even if her post-gym prep used to clock in under an hour, we bet it's significantly less now. Her recent major style transformation has her eschewing her pretty retro ways in favor for an aesthetic that's a little more goth-slash-grunge, a little less precious, a little less done. And that goes for her post-workout style. Now, she leaves the gym in the same clothes she worked out in. Swift might just be human, after all. Take a before-and-after look at five instances of her workout style.