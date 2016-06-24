See Taylor Swift's Drastic Post-Gym Style Transformation

Two years ago, Taylor Swift did this crazy unusual thing. It was so crazy that it garnered media attention from TV talk show hosts to nearly every digital outlet (including ours). Basically, every time she worked out, which was practically on a daily basis, she would leave the gym looking photoshoot-ready without so much as a strand of hair out of place—unlike the disheveled, defeated, sweaty state most ordinary humans would find themselves in. Her hair would be perfectly coiffed (sometimes with an embellished barrette to secure it in place), she would wear either retro floral dresses or micro-short shorts (to show off her hard-earned muscles), and she'd finish her look with heels. Always heels.
This unnervingly perfect streak of post-gym looks had even comedian Seth Meyers perplexed, who called her out on it when she appeared on Late Night, ambushing her with a demand for an explanation. "I like to bring a change of clothes; I bring a hairbrush with me," she says, playfully (and defensively). "New York is one of those cities that feels worth dressing up for. I feel like when I walk out onto the sidewalk in New York, I have to try a little harder but it’s not like an extra hour at the gym."
Well, all of that might just be a thing of the past now. Because even if her post-gym prep used to clock in under an hour, we bet it's significantly less now. Her recent major style transformation has her eschewing her pretty retro ways in favor for an aesthetic that's a little more goth-slash-grunge, a little less precious, a little less done. And that goes for her post-workout style. Now, she leaves the gym in the same clothes she worked out in. Swift might just be human, after all. Take a before-and-after look at five instances of her workout style.
-
1. Statement Pants
Before: Swift built her outfit around a pair of cropped floral-print pants after her workout, styling the statement piece with a tie-front shirt and her usual ladylike extras.
After: She applied the same concept to her workout wear, standing out in Adidas Stellasport leggings that she styled with a charcoal gray hoodie (layered over a lime green top) and Nike kicks.
-
2. A Pop of Color
Before: Swift exited the gym in a perfectly polished ensemble—featuring a gingham-print Oscar de la Renta pencil dress with lace-up Oxford heels—that she accented with a cherry red cross-body (that matched her freshly swiped lip).
After: Despite a newfound casual approach to post-gym style, Swift still understands the power of an accent. She gave her hoodie (layered over a strappy Victoria's Secret sports bra) and inky leggings a pop of color with her bright Nikes.
-
3. A Workout Bestie
Before: Swift and Karlie Kloss would hit the gym together (as BFFs are wont to do), and even though the model would remain in her workout attire, that wouldn't stop Swift from changing into another one of her picture-perfect outfits.
After: Karlie's a constant, but gone are Swift's dresses and heels. It's only sportswear from here on out.
-
4. Black Leggings
Before: Swift dressed up black leggings after her workout with a button-down shirt, a round cross-body, a darling bow headband, and pumps. Always pumps.
After: She exercised the right to remain in her gymwear, styling her workout leggings with a cropped tee, a sweatshirt tied around her waist, and Nikes.
-
5. Crop Top Sets
Before: The only crop tops Swift used to wear after the gym are the ones that belonged to a matching skirt set.
After: Now, Swift only bares her abs when she's wearing high-performance separates (that she broke up with a hoodie at her waist—notice the trend?).