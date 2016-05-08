A Before-and-After Look at Taylor Swift's Drastic Style Transformation

We've had our suspicions for a while now. When Taylor Swift was first snapped at Coachella, we did a double take. A slouchy gray tee, a black mini, and sneaker slip-ons? Who was this person?! After years of documenting her every move and memorizing her fashion constants (crop tops, matching coordinates, loafer heels), it seemed like her preppy retro-chic uniform was set in stone.

But then this new look she debuted at Coachella happened, followed by a slew of similar grunge-y looks. It all points to a seismic style shift, which she unofficially made official at the 2016 Met Gala when she assumed a glam-goth character clad in a metallic python Louis Vuitton number, bondage-like sandals laced all the way up to her knees, only one visible earring (and an ear cuff!), and a vampy lip for the finishing touch.

Look, this is not to say that Swift can't reinvent herself. Tons of stars have done it (Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Amanda Bynes for starters), and as ordinary humans, we do it all the time. But we have to wonder what sparked this swift (pun intended) transformation. Could it be Calvin Harris's influence? Perhaps it's a matter of getting older and realizing she doesn't have to look perfect every time she leaves the gym, or the fact that stepping into four-inch pumps to run errands is insanely impractical. Or maybe this grunge-punk look is actually a true reflection of who she is.

In under a year (or more accurately, in just a few months), Swift has done a complete 180 (though just a month ago, her old self shone through when she selected a sequined crop top for her beau's Las Vegas concert), so before we completely forget her retro, preppy ways, we present to you a before-and-after look at her style switch-up, from various occasions to specific pieces.