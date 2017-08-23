25+ Ways to Cop Taylor Swift's New "Clean Punk" Aesthetic

Hello. Yes. T. Swift is back (insert Titanic gif of old Rose saying, “It’s been 84 years…” here). Following an Internet-breaking social media blackout (and then, three days later, cryptic snake video after snake video after snake video), the Swizzle has returned with an NBD announcement: She's dropping a new single tomorrow! And also, in chiller news, she has a NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN NOVEMBER, OMG. (But really though, it’s chill.)
VIDEO: Taylor Swift By The Numbers
Of course, all of this couldn’t have happened without a complete brand overhaul. Aside from the glitchy snake videos, Taylor also posted a long awaited selfie drenched in punk-rock vibes. Mind you—this isn’t Glam Punk Taylor Swift circa Met Gala 2016 (aka Jenny Humphrey in Season 3 of Gossip Girl). No. This is lighter. Breezier, if you will. Taylor sits nice and pretty in her latest ‘gram, wearing a distressed sweater and just a simple chain choker necklace, which has us thinking: Is this the new wave of punk? A pared-down, no-fuss, clean rock aesthetic?
RELATED: 100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Suddenly we’re seeing plaid skorts and alternative knit sweaters, high-shine jewelry and boy-borrowed trousers, velvet reds and lots of polished snakeskin and snake motifs (obvi). If you’re seeing that, too, well we’re here to indulge you. Scroll through to shop key pieces inspired by this new look and make way for #LitePunkTSwift2k17.
-
1. PEARL HOODIE
-
2. HIGH-NECK VELVET DRESS
ALC | $230 (originally $575)
-
3. ROSE CHOKER
The M Jewelers x Danielle Guizio | $75
-
4. CHUNKY PUMPS
Ash | $235
-
5. CHECK WRAP SKIRT
3x1 | $185
-
6. ASYMMETRIC SWEATER
Jacquemus | $570
-
7. SNAKE EARRINGS
Percossi Papi | $1,480
-
8. LOOSE VELVET DRESS
$198 (originally $495)
-
9. FUZZY MINI HANDBAG
Zara | $30
-
10. BOYISH TROUSERS
-
11. CHUNKY BOOTS
Dear Frances | $550
-
12. OVERSIZED BLAZER
Zara | $80
-
13. PERSONALIZED GOTHIC CHOKER
The M Jewelers x Danielle Guizio | from $180
-
14. TWEED SKORT
Zara | $70
-
15. STRIPED CROP FLARES
3x1 | $245
-
16. CHECKED DRESS
Isabel Marant Etoile | $279 (originally $465)
-
17. LEATHER SHOULDER BAG
Prada | $2,660
-
18. woven moto jacket
The Mighty Company | $795
-
19. FLANNEL SLIDES
Isabel Marant | $460
-
20. SNAKESKIN-TEXTURED CLUTCH
The Row | $1,590
-
21. GOLD STATEMENT EARRINGS
Charlotte Chesnais | $365
-
22. HIGH-TOP SNEAKERS
Gucci | $950
-
23. CUTOUT CROP DENIM
3x1 | $325
-
24. LAYERED CHOKER
Mejuri | $69
-
25. MESH TURTLENECK
Commando | $68
-
26. SEQUIN SLIPDRESS
Milly | $435
-
27. DECONSTRUCTED BUTTON-DOWN
Milly | $325
-
28. buckled ankle boots
Gucci | $1,890