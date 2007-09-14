Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Tall Cuffed Boots
-
1. Paul SmithLeather, Paul Smith, $895; 646-613-3060.
Check out Kelly Rowland and other stars wearing tall cuffed boots.
-
2. Twenty Two ShoesSuede, Twenty Two Shoes, $460; 415-409-2277.
-
3. Steve MaddenLeather, Steve Madden, $170; stevemadden.com.
-
4. Sigerson MorrisonLeather, Sigerson Morrison, $695; 212-219-3893 or sigersonmorrison.com.
-
5. CasadeiLeather, Casadei, $980; at Hu's Shoes, 202-342-0202.
-
6. Cole HaanLeather, Cole Haan, $550; 800-201-8001 or colehaan.com.
