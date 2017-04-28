The Top 7 Swimsuits That Eliminate a Muffin Top

One of the worst (and most prevalent) swimsuit issues is a too-tight one- or two-piece that spotlights bulges or creates muffin tops. The goal is to seek out a flattering suit that 1) fits, and 2) smooths and skims. You’ll find it in a high-waist two-piece in which the bottoms hit at or above the navel. This gives the hip area some coverage and lets you sidestep the problem all together. But if you prefer a one-piece, look for a style that strategically gathers around areas you’d like to gloss over with ruching, draping, or a tie belt.
VIDEO: Get That Body: How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid
We did all the work for you and found the best of the best in the swimwear market, from sculpted two-pieces (check out Gigi Hadid on the beach) to sleek maillots. Now you can hit the shore comfortably and confidently in one of these seven suits that will camouflage muffin tops and bulges.
1. Flagpole
Take the minimalist approach with this colorblock bikini.
Flagpole available at net-a-porter.com | $400
2. Lisa Marie Fernandez
The drawstring at the waist on this adorable one-piece nips in your midsection.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at modaoperandi.com | $445
3. Zimmermann
Try a high-waist bikini in a flattering bordeaux shade.
Zimmermann available at net-a-porter.com | $170 (top) and $125 (bottom)
4. Marysia
Girlie scalloped edges elevate the classic silhouette of this two-piece.
Marysia available at net-a-porter.com | $150 per piece
5. Norma Kamali
This cobalt two-piece gathers in all the right areas and shows a modest peek at the waist.
Norma Kamali available at net-a-porter.com | $420
7. Eres
The fold-over style, the high-waist silhouette, and the ruched detailing make these the most flattering bottoms ever.
Eres available at net-a-porter.com | $350 (top) and $340 (bottom)