Is there such a thing as swimsuit appropriateness? You bet. Poolside at the Wynn Las Vegas is not the same as an alfresco lunch at your mother-in-law’s club. It’s about the degree of coverage and the allover design.



ITSY-BITSY DOES IT Save the skimpiest of bikinis for lying poolside with a steamy Jacqueline Susann novel, when a tunic cover-up is within reach.



