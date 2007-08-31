Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Swimsuits
1. When Only a Bikini Will DoFor those who dare to bare, a bevy of wild prints awaits in bikini land: brilliant stripes, fab florals and glorious checks. Select from halter or triangle tops, underwire or bandeau, and bottoms with varying amounts of coverage.
Polyester-spandex top ($44) and matching bottom ($38), Guess Swimwear; guess.com.
2. When Only a Bikini Will DoNylon-spandex, Diesel, $50; diesel.com for store locations.
3. When Only a Bikini Will DoPolyamide-elastane, Vix Swimwear, $136; vixswimwear.com.
4. When Only a Bikini Will DoNylon-Lycra, American Eagle Outfitters, top and bottom, $24.50 each; ae.com.
5. When Only a Bikini Will DoNylon-Lycra, Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha, $152; letarteswimwear.com.
6. When Only a Bikini Will DoNylon-Lycra, Melissa Odabash, $148; mollybrownswimwear.com.
7. Not Your Mother's One-PieceWith cutout details, high-leg designs, look-at-me prints and vampy embellishments, the new generation of one-piece suits is infinitely racier than earlier versions.
Nylon-Lycra, Milly, $210; neimanmarcus.com.
8. Not Your Mother's One-PieceNylon-Lycra, Armani Collezioni, $385; giorgioarmani.com for stores.
9. Not Your Mother's One-PieceNylon-spandex, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, $228; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
10. Not Your Mother's One-PieceNylon-Lycra, Anne Klein New York, $118; everythingbutwater.com.
11. Not Your Mother's One-PieceNylon-Lycra, Red Carter, $145; redcarter.com for store locations.
12. Not Your Mother's One-PiecePolyamide-elastane, Heidi Klein, $189; heidiklein.com.
13. No-Show WhitesThis summer, cool shades of white are in, but adding water can lead to transparency, which is not cool. Here, then, are the best white suits-we water-tested all of them.
Nylon-Lycra, Juicy Couture Beach, top and bottom, $79 each; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
14. No-Show WhitesNylon-spandex, Belabumbum, $89; 347-678-8380 or belabumbum.com.
15. No-Show WhitesPolyamide-jersey, OMO Norma Kamali, $550; 800-852-6254 or normakamalicollection.com.
16. No-Show WhitesPolyamide-elastane, Vix Swimwear, $148; 858-300-2443 or vixswimwear.com.
17. No-Show WhitesNylon-spandex, La Blanca, $106; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
18. No-Show WhitesNylon-Lycra top ($100) and bottom ($95); Malia Mills, 800-685-3479 or maliamills.com.
19. The Best Active SuitsAthletes, both serious and recreational, expect the latest technical innovations-and these suits do not disappoint. Some have reinforced bra straps, while others use cutting-edge water-repellent fabrics.
FOR SWIMMING, BEACH VOLLEYBALL AND RUNNING It might appear glam with its graphic cutout, but this suit is made of a water-repellent fabric that dries faster and boasts elaborate stitching for a better fit.
Nylon-Lycra, Speedo, $98; speedousa.com.
20. The Best Active SuitsFOR SWIMMING, BEACH VOLLEYBALL, AND DIVING A supportive halter-style top and a fuller bottom that resists riding up make this bikini ideal for strenuous sports like volleyball or diving.
Nylon-Lycra, Hydra, $65; hydraswimwear.com.
21. The Best Active SuitsFOR SWIMMING, RUNNING, AND BIKING Triathletes, take note: The top has a full-support bra with reinforced straps, the bottom is padded for cycling, and the material dries rapidly, giving you the edge you need.
Polyester-Lycra top ($48) and bottom ($38), TYR; 800-252-7878 or tyr.com.
22. The Best Active SuitsFOR SWIMMING, WINDSURFING, AND SAILING With its aerodynamic design, strong navy hue and racing stripe, this fluid-looking one-piece is going for gold in the pool. It’s also a perfect option for sailing a catamaran.
Nylon-Lycra, Nautica, $88; nautica.com for stores.
23. How Much Coverage?Is there such a thing as swimsuit appropriateness? You bet. Poolside at the Wynn Las Vegas is not the same as an alfresco lunch at your mother-in-law’s club. It’s about the degree of coverage and the allover design.
ITSY-BITSY DOES IT Save the skimpiest of bikinis for lying poolside with a steamy Jacqueline Susann novel, when a tunic cover-up is within reach.
Nylon-Lycra and cotton, Delfina, $240; at Sunday, 631-749-5550.
24. How Much CoverageABOUT A BOY BRIEF A floral motif, generous bikini top and boy-cut briefs make this suit irrefutably seaworthy. Wear it while frolicking on the beach at a tropical resort.
Nylon-spandex top and bottom, $52 each, Calvin Klein; waterwatereverywhere.com.
-
25. How Much Coverage?HAUTE SEASON Submerge in a rose-petal bath in this glamour-girl bikini with adjustable top and ruched shorts, fit for an upscale spa. The sybaritic gold hue cries out for a just applied fake tan.
Polyamide-spandex top ($140) and bottom ($155), Eres; 800-340-6004 or eresparis.com.
-
26. How Much Coverage?MODESTY BLAZE A conservative locale dictates the maximum coverage, as in this elegant one-piece, which works at a country club, a family get-together or even a work function.
Nylon-spandex, Tory Burch, $195; toryburch.com for store locations.
