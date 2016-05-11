Your Guide to the Hottest Swimsuit Trends of 2016 

There's nothing like chic swimwear to usher in summer. But before you embark on your annual hunt for the one- or two-piece that you can slip into for weekend getaways and shoreside excursions all season long, we highly recommend going in with a plan in place. Enter: Our ultimate swim guide to the hottest trends of 2016. Bring the off-the-shoulder trend to the beach with a bare-shoulder swim tops, or experiment with prints, like bold rainbow stripes and island florals. But if minimalism is more your speed, there's a ton of options there, too, like sleek, clean maillots and bikinis stripped free of frills. From cut-away silhouettes to denim-like fabrics, shop every single swimsuit trend, below.
-
1. Bold Stripes
Sport an athletic streak with these bold and playful stripes.
Shop the pieces (from left): Solid & Striped one-piece, $160; net-a-porter.com. Marysia suit, $352; marysiaswim.com. J. Crew top, $52; jcrew.com. J. Crew bottom, $44; jcrew.com.
-
2. Denim
Denim to swim in? Yes. Swim has gotten the all-American treatment with denim-look pieces that are formulated to withstand water.
Shop the pieces (from left): Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece, $400; lisamariefernandez.com. Seafolly suit, $192; nordstrom.com. Karla Colletto one-piece, $290; modaoperandi.com.
-
3. High-Cut
Flaunt your legs with these super retro high-rise suits.
Shop the pieces (from left): Araks x Quentin Jones top, $190; araks.com. Araks x Quentin Jones bottom, $135; araks.com. Norma Kamali one-piece, $560; matchesfashion.com. Thapelo one-piece, $233; matchesfashion.com.
-
4. Off-the-Shoulder
Bring the off-the-shoulder trend to the beach with these shoulder-baring pieces.
Shop the pieces (from left): Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece, $430; lisamariefernandez.com, Giejo top, $118; shopgiejo.com. Giejo bottom, $99; shopgiejo.com. Aerie suit, $50; ae.com.
-
5. Cutaway
Take your swim game to the next level with this cutaway silhouette that boasts a chic high neckline. Style with a pair of high-waist jeans for a playful daytime look.
Shop the pieces (from left): Ward Whillas top, $195; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas bottom, $135; wardwhillas.com. Rachel Comey one-piece, $300; matchesfashion.com. Lululemon suit, $108; lululemon.com.
-
6. Island Florals
It's instant vacay in a suit. Get tropical with these colorful statement prints.
Shop the pieces (from left): Bikyni top $50; bikyni.com. Bikyni bottom, $50; bikyni.com. Mara Hoffman suit, $226; marahoffman.com. Topshop one-piece, $68; topshop.com.
-
7. Cut-Outs
From asymmetric slashes to open panels, there are no ordinary cut-outs.
Shop the pieces (from left): Flagpole suit, $375; flagpoleswim.com. Alix suit, $265; alixnyc.com. La Perla suit, $240; net-a-porter.com.
-
8. Minimalism
For the minimalist, go for a beautiful rich color in a delicate shape.
Shop the pieces (from left): Her Swim one-piece, $150; herthelabel.com. Matteau Swim top, $95; matteau-swim.com. Matteau Swim bottom, $95; matteau-swim.com. Bower suit, $225; stevenalan.com.
-
9. Deep Plunge
Turn heads in a sexy plunging neckline.
Shop the pieces (from left): Zimmermann one-piece, $375; matchesfashion.com. Cocodune one-piece, $182; cocodune.com. Proenza Schouler one-piece, $300; net-a-porter.com.
-
10. Neoprene
Master the surfer look with these neoprene suits. Bonus: They're perfect for any water activities you have planned.
Shop the pieces (from left): Mikoh top, $128; mikoh.com. Mikoh bottom, $128; mikoh.com, Tory Sport suit, $195; torysport.com. Triangl two-piece, $89; triangl.com.