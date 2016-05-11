Your Guide to the Hottest Swimsuit Trends of 2016 

There's nothing like chic swimwear to usher in summer. But before you embark on your annual hunt for the one- or two-piece that you can slip into for weekend getaways and shoreside excursions all season long, we highly recommend going in with a plan in place. Enter: Our ultimate swim guide to the hottest trends of 2016. Bring the off-the-shoulder trend to the beach with a bare-shoulder swim tops, or experiment with prints, like bold rainbow stripes and island florals. But if minimalism is more your speed, there's a ton of options there, too, like sleek, clean maillots and bikinis stripped free of frills. From cut-away silhouettes to denim-like fabrics, shop every single swimsuit trend, below.