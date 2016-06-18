4 Perfect Swimsuit-and-Beach Towel Pairings

When it comes to outfit coordination, matchy-matchy looks can be walking a fine line. Go too far and you'll look like a tragic character in a prep school flick, but done just right, the ensemble can hit all the high notes. With that spirit, this summer, we're not just finding the flattering and eye-catching swimsuit, but also seeking out a statement-making towel to go with it. (Just think of the Instagram-worthy opportunities and with beach lighting—no filters required, naturally.)
To give you a head start and some serious inspiration for your swimwear-and-towel coordination, we found four stylish pairings featuring geometric prints, classic stripes, and, of course, one of those so-on-trend round towels we’ve seen on every beach from Montauk to Malibu.
-
1. Ruby Mint Beach Towel and Kiini Swimsuit
The hand-crochet trim on this navy one-piece is giving us serious bohemian vibes. Choose a towel with a geometric print that will mirror your swimsuit's design.
Ruby Mint beach towel, $78; ruby-mint.com. Kiini swimsuit, $315; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Hudson's Bay Beach Towel and Marysia One-Piece
Double up on stripes with a beach towel and a suit that boast lines that run every which way. (Plus, we love how the stripes on the neckline and waistband on this Marysia suit accentuates curves in all the right ways.)
Hudson's Bay towel, $30; lordandtaylor.com. Marysia swimsuit, $325; marysiaswim.com.
-
3. The Beach People Towel and Lisa Marie Fernandez Bikini
Balance out the Baywatch vibes of this red bikini with a cool circular black-and-white towel.
The Beach People towel, $110; neimanmarcus.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $325; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. Buldano Beach Towel and Flagpole Suit
Go for a sporty approach with this long-sleeve color-block style and pair it with a fringed beach towel for a duo that totally screams, "Surf's up!"
Buldano beach towel, $24; wayfair.com. Flagpole swimsuit, $490; lanecrawford.com.