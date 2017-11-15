11 Bras Made For Sweater Weather

It's finally sweater weather, and that means no worries about unflattering lumps and bumps ruining your outfit. No need to stress about matching your straps, and you can also confidently whip out those bras with see-through fabrics.
When we're wearing cozy knits, we have the freedom to wear all of the pretty designs we usually hide in the back of our intimates drawer because the chunky, winter fabrics are much more forgiving than thin T-shirts. That's why we rounded up eleven beautiful bras with support and comfort for you to wear this winter under your favorite sweaters. Go ahead and elevate your bra collection with our favorite styles!
VIDEO: See How Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Her Bra
-
1. Cosabella Mesh Contour Bra
Want something else besides another lace bra? Change it up with a mesh contour style.
$65
-
2. Stella McCartney Lola Bra
With a three piece cup, the Lola Adoring Underwire bra will give you incredible support.
$140
-
3. Heidi Klum Intimates Masquerade Muse Plunge
Lace, bows, and ruching create the feminine touches on Heidi Klum Intimates Masquerade Muse Contour Plunge bra.
$65
-
4. Aerie Lightly Lined Bra
In need of a classic bra, try this rugged green lightly lined T-shirt bra. You will never want to take it off.
$23 (Originally $45)
-
5. Gap Lightly Padded Bra
With a front closure and lace detailed wings, this lightly padded bra will be super comfortable under all your sweaters.
$20 (Originally $43)
-
6. La Perla Wisteria Off-white Leavers lace underwired bra
'Tis the time to treat yourself to a classic La Perla lace-underwire bra.
$260
-
7. Hanro Emina Balconette Bra
Everyone needs a lace balconette bra. Hanro’s Emina will give you a gorgeous shape while still feeling comfortable bra.
$124 (Originally $148)
-
8. Triumph Essence Luxe Bra
Made up of different lace designs and silk, the Essence Luxe is a full-coverage bra with a little lift.
$88
-
9. Araks Lola Bra
The bare-minimum support and fabric in this design make for a simple yet beautiful mesh, underwire bra.
$125
-
10. Wolford Rose Lace Bra
A beautiful rose-taupe, lace bra will be a great addition to your lingerie drawer.
$225
-
11. Lonely Triangle Underwire Bra
Here's the perfect bra to hide under your comfy sweater, but we still want to show off this marigold stunner to the whole world!
$63